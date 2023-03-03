Heading 3

Arjun Gupta

Beauty 

MAR 03, 2023

Nude lip shade ideas from Janhvi Kapoor

A fan of nude lipstick shades, Janhvi Kapoor sports a rosy nude shade and shows us how it’s done!

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Rosy Lips

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

This peachy nude shade paired with a green ethnic attire looks gorgeous on Janhvi 

Eye-catching!

The diva puts on a terracotta nude lip shade which perfectly compliments her bold eye make-up and statement nose ring

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Show stealer

This cool toned light brown shade will make you fall in love with her

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram


Earthy wrapped in hues 

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Classy look

Classy and statement-making, Janhvi’s glossy lips are one to die for!

This light brown nude lip shade teamed up with her black ensemble stuns everyone

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Beauty in black

She pairs her tropical outfit with a pink-hued nude lip shade, looking like diva

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Tropical diva 

This beautiful traditional look is complimented by her neutral-toned brown lip color

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Beautiful in traditional

Janhvi aced her barely there nude lipstick in this stunning saree

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Six yard wonder

It is safe to say that Janhvi Kapoor has single-handedly popularised this shade

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Quintessential queen 

