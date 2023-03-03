MAR 03, 2023
Nude lip shade ideas from Janhvi Kapoor
A fan of nude lipstick shades, Janhvi Kapoor sports a rosy nude shade and shows us how it’s done!
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Rosy Lips
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
This peachy nude shade paired with a green ethnic attire looks gorgeous on Janhvi
Eye-catching!
The diva puts on a terracotta nude lip shade which perfectly compliments her bold eye make-up and statement nose ring
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Show stealer
This cool toned light brown shade will make you fall in love with her
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Earthy wrapped in hues
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Classy look
Classy and statement-making, Janhvi’s glossy lips are one to die for!
This light brown nude lip shade teamed up with her black ensemble stuns everyone
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Beauty in black
She pairs her tropical outfit with a pink-hued nude lip shade, looking like diva
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Tropical diva
This beautiful traditional look is complimented by her neutral-toned brown lip color
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Beautiful in traditional
Janhvi aced her barely there nude lipstick in this stunning saree
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Six yard wonder
It is safe to say that Janhvi Kapoor has single-handedly popularised this shade
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Quintessential queen
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.