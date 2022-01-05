Lifestyle
Kala Shanti Jyotish
JAN 05, 2022
Numerology Prediction For 2022
Calculate your destiny number
Add all digits of your date of birth and reduce it to single digits to find your destiny number. For instance, if someone is born on September 14, 1990, the destiny number would be Number 6
Number 1
Asking for help from others will be an important factor this year. Also, you will be bearing a lot of expenses
Number 2
Avoid indulging in comparisons. Take care of health, carelessness might lead you to some health issues
Number 3
You might have in-house transfers or job switches. Business travel will expand your network too
Number 4
Keeping calm is important – you are likely to have many ups and downs
Number 5
Using leadership qualities will help you a lot
Number 6
You will undergo many makeovers and transformations
Number 7
Stress is on the cards this year. Take care of your health this year. After May, you will feel a little better on health grounds
Number 8
You might not be fully focused on work this year. Towards June-July, you might get some better job offers too. This year will be favourable for businesses
Number 9
Be careful with your anger
