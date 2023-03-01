MAR 01, 2023
Numerology Prediction For March 2023
Swipe left to know the March numerology predictions based on your name and get ready to plan a blissful month
Image: Pexels
March Numerology Predictions
Image: Pexels
Ace Astro-numerologist Sidhharrth S Kumaar is here to spill the beans on what the numbers have decided for you. Based on NPS (Numerology Positioning System), KPS (Karm Positioning System), and zero numerology, check out how the third month of the year 2023 will turn out for you
Know From The Expert
After the 15th, streams will allow you a breath of relief, foreign investment schemes will also prove to be beneficial on the New Moon, i.e, the 21st. Due to work and household responsibilities, couples will fail to make time for one another and health issues of your spouse or children will put you under constant stress. Try to make timely and nutritious eating your priority
Image: Pexels
Name Starting With A, I, J, Q, Y
Your finances will remain uncertain. Avoid spending too much on luxuries. Singles, you will find a partner who compliments your personality. On the other hand, couples will understand the importance of providing each other some space. Health issues like indigestion, knee pain, and hypertension can affect your wellness
Image: Pexels
Name Starting With B, K, R
Image: Pexels
Name Starting With C, G, L, S
Speculations will generate positive results this month. Investment in real estate will improve net profit as well. This March, expect your soulmate to enter your life out of the blue and Avoid any unplanned vacations. Ailments related to the stomach and eyes will flare up. To keep your health regulated, stay consistent in moving your body daily, and make healthy food choices
March is not the best month to participate in legal battles. An easy flow of emotions between couples will help to release tension from their relationship. Overeating junk and oily food will cause havoc on your digestion and recurring heart-related issues while shooting up your blood pressure
Image: Pexels
Name Starting With D, M, T
Your financial boat will run smoothly with profit from multiple sources of income but Be cautious before signing essential documents. Singles will confess their love. You might travel with your loved ones this month. Ailments related to the spine, knees, or throat can cause trouble unexpectedly
Image: Pexels
Name Starting With E, H, N, X
Be cautious with your spending habits. Singles, get ready to experience romance in your life as you cross paths with your dream lover unexpectedly. Couples will get into arguments during March's third week. Incorporating cardio, breathing exercises, and yoga into your wellness routine is the need of the hour
Image: Pexels
Name Starting With U, V, W
Times are unfavorable for legal matters. The second half of the month will also be stressful with mounting unpaid dues. Couples in a relationship will find their bond strengthened. From seasonal flues and stomach ailments to heart-related diseases, March is going to be harsh on your health
Image: Pexels
Name Starting With O, Z
Legal matters will be in your favor. Benefits from unexpected sources and prior investments will fill your pockets. For singles, it's time to give love another chance. Couples will hit the next milestone very soon. Eye issues, headaches, and muscle aches induced by stress and lack of rest will start to show up
Image: Pexels
Name Starting With F, P
