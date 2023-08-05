Heading 3

Kankana Das

Lifestyle

AUGUST 05, 2023

Nushrratt Bharuccha's fitness mantra

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram

‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ actor revealed her diet plan and highlighted the importance of workout

Nushrratt Bharuccha's fitness routine

Nushrratt does not skip meals. Eating on time and following a healthy diet plan is very important

Never skip meals

She always prefers to eat healthy vegetables at lunch

Lunch

For dinner Nushrratt suggest to eat fruits, salads and soup

dinner

Drink water

Drink plenty of water is always good to maintain body weight. She said mixing cumin seeds, honey or salt in water will make your digestive system stronger

No carbs

Bollywood 'Sweety' is not a foodie which helps her to focus on fruits only and avoid carbs as much as possible

Nushrat's naturotherapist has put her on a vegan diet and she even switched over to consuming almond milk

Vegan diet

According to her, to maintain body weight, exercise is as important as eating right food

Exercise

Easy to do exercise


'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actress suggested beginners to start off with yoga, zumba and pilates

She already has daily habit of exercise, as she does push-ups and weight lifting on a regular basis to be in shape

Habit of workout

