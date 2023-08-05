Heading 3
Kankana Das
Lifestyle
AUGUST 05, 2023
Nushrratt Bharuccha's fitness mantra
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram
‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ actor revealed her diet plan and highlighted the importance of workout
Nushrratt Bharuccha's fitness routine
Nushrratt does not skip meals. Eating on time and following a healthy diet plan is very important
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram
Never skip meals
She always prefers to eat healthy vegetables at lunch
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram
Lunch
For dinner Nushrratt suggest to eat fruits, salads and soup
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram
dinner
Drink water
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram
Drink plenty of water is always good to maintain body weight. She said mixing cumin seeds, honey or salt in water will make your digestive system stronger
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram
No carbs
Bollywood 'Sweety' is not a foodie which helps her to focus on fruits only and avoid carbs as much as possible
Nushrat's naturotherapist has put her on a vegan diet and she even switched over to consuming almond milk
Vegan diet
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram
According to her, to maintain body weight, exercise is as important as eating right food
Exercise
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram
Easy to do exercise
'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actress suggested beginners to start off with yoga, zumba and pilates
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram
She already has daily habit of exercise, as she does push-ups and weight lifting on a regular basis to be in shape
Habit of workout
