Arpita Sarkar

Health

mAY 18, 2023

Nutritional Benefits Of Saffron

Image- Pexels

Saffron is rich in plant compounds that act as antioxidants which help protect your cells from oxidative stress

Powerful antioxidant 

Image- Pexels

It treats symptoms of mild to moderate depression. But more research is needed before definitive recommendations can be made

Treats depressive symptoms 

Image- Pexels

Antioxidants present in saffron may help kill cancer cells 

Possesses cancer-fighting properties 

Image- Pexels

It treats PMS symptoms such as headaches, cravings, pain, anxiety etc

Reduces PMS symptoms 

Image- Pexels

Saffron has aphrodisiac properties for both men and women which help those taking antidepressants

Acts as an aphrodisiac 

Image- Pexels

Saffron reduces snacking and curb your appetite 

Reduces appetite 

Image- Pexels

Saffron’s antioxidant properties reduce heart disease risk factors 

Reduces heart disease risk factors 

Image- Pexels

It lowers blood sugar levels and keeps a balance in body 

Lowers blood sugar levels 

Image- Pexels

Saffron appears to improve eyesight and protects against free radical damage 

Improves eyesight 

Image- Pexels

Saffron’s antioxidant properties improve adults with Alzheimer’s disease

Improves memory 

