mAY 18, 2023

Nutritional Benefits Of Saffron
Saffron is rich in plant compounds that act as antioxidants which help protect your cells from oxidative stress
Powerful antioxidant
It treats symptoms of mild to moderate depression. But more research is needed before definitive recommendations can be made
Treats depressive symptoms
Antioxidants present in saffron may help kill cancer cells
Possesses cancer-fighting properties
It treats PMS symptoms such as headaches, cravings, pain, anxiety etc
Reduces PMS symptoms
Saffron has aphrodisiac properties for both men and women which help those taking antidepressants
Acts as an aphrodisiac
Saffron reduces snacking and curb your appetite
Reduces appetite
Saffron’s antioxidant properties reduce heart disease risk factors
Reduces heart disease risk factors
It lowers blood sugar levels and keeps a balance in body
Lowers blood sugar levels
Saffron appears to improve eyesight and protects against free radical damage
Improves eyesight
Saffron’s antioxidant properties improve adults with Alzheimer’s disease
Improves memory
