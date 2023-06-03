JUNE 03, 2023
Nutritional foods to deal with anxiety
Blueberries are high in vitamin C. It helps improve brain health and relieves anxiety
Blueberries
Green tea contains L-theanine which improves brain health and anxiety
Green tea
The probiotics found in yogurt helps in improving mental health
Yogurt
Research suggests that dark chocolate may benefit brain function
Dark chocolate
Turmeric promotes brain health and prevents anxiety disorders
Turmeric
Salmon promotes brain health. The fish contains vitamin D and the omega-3 fatty acids
Salmon
Eggs are one of the best sources of tryptophan, a neurotransmitter. It is beneficial for anxiety symptoms
Eggs
Pumpkin seeds reduce symptoms of stress and anxiety
Pumpkin seeds
Almonds promotes brain function and reduces stress
Almonds
The B-vitamins in bananas improve your mood and reduce anxiety
Banana
