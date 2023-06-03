Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Health

JUNE 03, 2023

Nutritional foods to deal with anxiety

Blueberries are high in vitamin C. It helps improve brain health and relieves anxiety

Blueberries

Image: pexels

Green tea contains L-theanine which improves brain health and anxiety

Green tea

The probiotics found in yogurt helps in improving mental health

Yogurt

Research suggests that dark chocolate may benefit brain function

Dark chocolate

Turmeric promotes brain health and prevents anxiety disorders

Turmeric

Salmon promotes brain health. The fish contains vitamin D and the omega-3 fatty acids

Salmon

Eggs are one of the best sources of tryptophan, a neurotransmitter. It is beneficial for anxiety symptoms

Eggs

Pumpkin seeds reduce symptoms of stress and anxiety

Pumpkin seeds

Almonds promotes brain function and reduces stress

Almonds

The B-vitamins in bananas improve your mood and reduce anxiety

Banana

