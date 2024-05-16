Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
may 16, 2024
Oatmeal Recipes To Enjoy
Combine rolled oats, almond milk, chia seeds, and honey in a jar, refrigerate overnight, and enjoy a healthy breakfast
Classic Overnight Oats
Image: freepik
Cook oats in water, and add chopped apple and cinnamon. Cook until apples are tender, sweeten with maple syrup and enjoy
Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal
Image: freepik
Cook oats in almond milk, then stir them in mashed banana, add nuts and vanilla extract, and serve warm
Banana Nut Oatmeal
Image: freepik
Stir some spinach and add cooked oats to it, top with a poached egg, season with salt and pepper
Savoury Spinach and Egg Oatmeal
Image: freepik
Blend oats, berries, and yogurt until smooth, pour into a bowl, top with fresh berries and a sprinkle of oats
Berry Smoothie Bowl
Image: freepik
Combine oats, almond milk, peanut butter, and banana in a jar. Refrigerate overnight, and enjoy a protein-packed breakfast
Peanut Butter Banana Overnight Oats
Image: freepik
Stir cooked oats in pumpkin puree and spice, sweeten with maple syrup, and enjoy a hearty meal
Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal
Image: freepik
Cook oats in almond milk, stir in blueberries, top with sliced almonds and drizzle with honey
Image: freepik
Blueberry Almond Oatmeal
Cook oats in water, then stir in protein powder and cocoa, sweeten with honey, and enjoy a chocolaty treat
Image: freepik
Chocolate Protein Oats
Enjoy the benefits of oats while indulging in these delicious dishes
Healthy and Delicious!
Image: freepik
