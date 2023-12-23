Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

December 23, 2023

Obsessive love quotes

“I am yours completely, and I am obsessed with everything about you.”

#1

Image: Pexels

“I am completely and utterly obsessed with you.”

#2

Image: Pexels

“I can’t stop thinking about you. You have completely consumed my thoughts.”

#3

Image: Pexels

“I am addicted to you, and I never want to break this habit.”

Image: Pexels

#4

“You’re the only thing I can think about, day and night.”

 #5

Image: Freepik

“I am obsessed with everything about you – your smile, your laugh, your touch.”

#6

Image: Freepik

“You make my heart skip a beat and my stomach flutter with every little thing you do.”

#7

Image: Freepik

“I am so in love with you that it’s almost painful.”

#8

Image: Freepik

“I can’t imagine my life without you in it. You are my everything.”

#9

Image: Freepik

“I am forever yours, and forever obsessed with you.”

#10

Image: Freepik

