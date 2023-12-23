Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
December 23, 2023
Obsessive love quotes
“I am yours completely, and I am obsessed with everything about you.”
#1
Image: Pexels
“I am completely and utterly obsessed with you.”
#2
Image: Pexels
“I can’t stop thinking about you. You have completely consumed my thoughts.”
#3
Image: Pexels
“I am addicted to you, and I never want to break this habit.”
Image: Pexels
#4
“You’re the only thing I can think about, day and night.”
#5
Image: Freepik
“I am obsessed with everything about you – your smile, your laugh, your touch.”
#6
Image: Freepik
“You make my heart skip a beat and my stomach flutter with every little thing you do.”
#7
Image: Freepik
“I am so in love with you that it’s almost painful.”
#8
Image: Freepik
“I can’t imagine my life without you in it. You are my everything.”
#9
Image: Freepik
“I am forever yours, and forever obsessed with you.”
#10
Image: Freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.