JANUARY 29, 2024

Obvious signs of a Control Freak

Can't stand mistakes, big or small, and are quick to point them out, even embarrassing you in public 

Always correcting

Gets upset if your plans don't match theirs, showing inflexibility and selfishness in handling inconveniences

Everything in their way

Believes they're the best, avoiding help from others, leading to overconfidence and a one-man-show mentality

Solo acts

Changes opinions, avoids admitting mistakes, and desires to be the rule-maker, making teamwork challenging

Winning is everything

Judges everything and everyone, pushing others to meet their standards, often causing rifts

Never-ending dissatisfaction

The need for control leads to mood swings, stress, and an ongoing pursuit of perfection, even in the face of failure

Frustration overload

Judges, dominates, and manipulates to ensure others stand to their expectations, risking strained relationships

Dominating minds

Refuses to admit mistakes, fearing it makes them appear foolish, leading to a lack of accountability

I am always right attitude

Struggles in collaborative settings, avoiding teamwork and creating conflicts due to their 'I-know-best' attitude

Team trouble

Overly concerned with their image, fearing judgment and maintaining a flawless reputation at any cost

Image is everything

