sept 21, 2021
Oil cleansing: For a dewy soft skin
The oil cleansing method involves using natural oils to deeply clean your skin and give it a soft, supple look
This cleansing technique requires using two types of oil as suited to your skin type
If you have dry skin, use 1 tsp of castor and jojoba oil. Castor oil is laden with antibacterial properties; jojoba oil helps to seal the moisture in the skin
For ones with oily skin, use ½ tsp of castor and jojoba oil
Apply the oil over your face. Massage it gently for 2 minutes using your fingertips in the upward direction
It pulls off dirt, makeup residue, and even removes dead skin cells
Take a clean soft cloth and dip it in lukewarm water. Squeeze out the moisture
Now, take that warm, damp cloth and gently wipe away all the oil
Do not rub the cloth on your face or press it too hard as it can lead to skin irritations
You can even rinse your face with lukewarm water. Pat dry to soak in the moisturiser. Apply a lightweight moisturiser if you need it
For more updates on skin care, skin and beauty, follow Pinkvilla