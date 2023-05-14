Heading 3

 Hitarthi Shah

lifestyle

MAY 14, 2023

 Oils you should try for stronger hair

Image : Pexels

Coconut oil forms a layer over the scalp which protects it from irritants and helps hair grow stronger

Coconut oil

Castor oil is rich in Vitamin E which moisturizes hair and boosts hair follicle growth

Image : Pexels

Castor oil

The usage of the oil is going viral nowadays and it promotes hair growth and prevents hair loss

Image : Pexels

Rosemary Oil

Image : Pexels

Argan Oil

The oil is rich in Vitamin E that prevents hair loss and promotes hair growth

Almond oil treats dandruff and scalp damage which prevents hair loss and makes hair stronger

Image : Pexels

Almond Oil

The oil contains Vitamin B complex which helps reduce dandruff, promotes scalp health and offers deep conditioning to the scalp which helps in hair growth

Image : Pexels

Jojoba Oil

Massaging oil on the scalp is an essential and grapeseed oil is rich in nutrients which promote hair growth

Image : Pexels

Grapeseed oil

Olive oil helps soften the hair, tames frizz and massaging the scalp with oil improves blood circulation and stimulates hair growth

Image : Pexels

Olive Oil

The oil strengthens hair cuticles, moisturizes the scalp and reduces hair thinning

Image : Pexels

Lavender Oil

The oil helps get rid of lice, fight bacteria causing scalp acne and improves blood circulation for stronger and thicker hair growth

Image : Pexels

Tea tree Oil

