MAY 14, 2023
Oils you should try for stronger hair
Coconut oil forms a layer over the scalp which protects it from irritants and helps hair grow stronger
Coconut oil
Castor oil is rich in Vitamin E which moisturizes hair and boosts hair follicle growth
Castor oil
The usage of the oil is going viral nowadays and it promotes hair growth and prevents hair loss
Rosemary Oil
Argan Oil
The oil is rich in Vitamin E that prevents hair loss and promotes hair growth
Almond oil treats dandruff and scalp damage which prevents hair loss and makes hair stronger
Almond Oil
The oil contains Vitamin B complex which helps reduce dandruff, promotes scalp health and offers deep conditioning to the scalp which helps in hair growth
Jojoba Oil
Massaging oil on the scalp is an essential and grapeseed oil is rich in nutrients which promote hair growth
Grapeseed oil
Olive oil helps soften the hair, tames frizz and massaging the scalp with oil improves blood circulation and stimulates hair growth
Olive Oil
The oil strengthens hair cuticles, moisturizes the scalp and reduces hair thinning
Lavender Oil
The oil helps get rid of lice, fight bacteria causing scalp acne and improves blood circulation for stronger and thicker hair growth
Tea tree Oil
