Raina Reyaz

travel

FEBRUARY 06, 2024

Oldest cities in the world

Dating back to around 8000 BCE, Jericho claims the title of one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities, boasting ancient walls and a history intertwined with biblical narratives

Jericho, West Bank

With roots reaching back to the 6th millennium BCE, Aleppo has been a center of commerce and culture throughout the ages, witnessing the rise and fall of empires

Aleppo, Syria

Often regarded as the world's oldest continuously inhabited city, Damascus traces its history to at least 11,000 years ago, bearing witness to countless civilizations and historical events

Damascus, Syria

As one of the oldest Phoenician cities, Byblos has stood on the shores of the Mediterranean for over 7,000 years, serving as a vital link between ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia

Byblos, Lebanon

The cradle of Western civilization, Athens has been continuously inhabited for over 3,400 years, nurturing democracy, philosophy, and the arts

Athens, Greece

Founded around 6000 BCE, Plovdiv claims to be one of the oldest European cities still in existence, featuring layers of history from Thracian, Roman, Byzantine, and Ottoman periods

Plovdiv, Bulgaria

With roots stretching back over 3,000 years, Varanasi stands as one of the oldest living cities in the world, a sacred destination along the banks of the Ganges River

Varanasi, India

Established around 2,500 years ago, Cholula is home to the largest pyramid by volume, showcasing the ancient Mesoamerican civilization's architectural prowess

Cholula, Mexico

Occupied since the Bronze Age, Beirut has endured centuries of conquests and conflicts, emerging as a vibrant city that harmonizes its historical charm with modern vitality

Beirut, Lebanon

Formerly known as Thebes, Luxor boasts a history spanning more than 4,000 years, with its monumental temples and tombs preserving the legacy of ancient Egyptian civilization

Luxor, Egypt

