Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
travel
FEBRUARY 06, 2024
Oldest cities in the world
Dating back to around 8000 BCE, Jericho claims the title of one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities, boasting ancient walls and a history intertwined with biblical narratives
Jericho, West Bank
Image Source: Pexels
With roots reaching back to the 6th millennium BCE, Aleppo has been a center of commerce and culture throughout the ages, witnessing the rise and fall of empires
Aleppo, Syria
Image Source: Pexels
Often regarded as the world's oldest continuously inhabited city, Damascus traces its history to at least 11,000 years ago, bearing witness to countless civilizations and historical events
Damascus, Syria
Image Source: Pexels
As one of the oldest Phoenician cities, Byblos has stood on the shores of the Mediterranean for over 7,000 years, serving as a vital link between ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia
Byblos, Lebanon
Image Source: Pexels
The cradle of Western civilization, Athens has been continuously inhabited for over 3,400 years, nurturing democracy, philosophy, and the arts
Athens, Greece
Image Source: Pexels
Founded around 6000 BCE, Plovdiv claims to be one of the oldest European cities still in existence, featuring layers of history from Thracian, Roman, Byzantine, and Ottoman periods
Plovdiv, Bulgaria
Image Source: Pexels
With roots stretching back over 3,000 years, Varanasi stands as one of the oldest living cities in the world, a sacred destination along the banks of the Ganges River
Varanasi, India
Image Source: Pexels
Established around 2,500 years ago, Cholula is home to the largest pyramid by volume, showcasing the ancient Mesoamerican civilization's architectural prowess
Cholula, Mexico
Image Source: Pexels
Occupied since the Bronze Age, Beirut has endured centuries of conquests and conflicts, emerging as a vibrant city that harmonizes its historical charm with modern vitality
Beirut, Lebanon
Image Source: Pexels
Formerly known as Thebes, Luxor boasts a history spanning more than 4,000 years, with its monumental temples and tombs preserving the legacy of ancient Egyptian civilization
Luxor, Egypt
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.