MAY 06, 2023
One-day getaway places near Mumbai
Image : Pexels
An amusement and water park situated near Lonavala with fun activities like bull ride, rappelling and paintball
Della Adventure park
Image : Pexels
The amusement park with daredevil rides is always fun and is 3 hours away from Mumbai
Imagica
Image : Pexels
Most liked national park to visit to find peace away from the chaos of the city. Also visit the ancient Kanheri Caves
Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Image : Pexels
A day can be spent admiring the sights, hiking along the beautiful promenade or paddling in the lake for a peaceful day tour near Mumbai
Lavasa
Image : Pexels
Kolad is located near the banks of a river. It is a perfect destination for water adventure activities
Kolad - Rafting
Image : Pexels
This highest mountain peak in Maharashtra is a must-visit place for its breathtaking view and the experience of trekking
Kalsubai Trek
Image : Pexels
Take a stroll through their farm, explore and taste the different wines and get to know the process of making them
Sula Vineyard
Image : Pexels
An artificial lake turns a famous point for camping. It is situated near Lonavala
Pawna Lake
Image : Pexels
A portuguese fort where you can come to chill and share pleasant vibes while exploring the beautiful architecture. Only day trips are recommended here
Vasai Fort
Image : Pexels
Beat the heat at this water kingdom with amazing slides for a perfect one-day outing
Water Kingdom
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.