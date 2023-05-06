Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

MAY 06, 2023

One-day getaway places near Mumbai

Image : Pexels

An amusement and water park situated near Lonavala with fun activities like bull ride, rappelling and paintball

Della Adventure park

Image : Pexels

The amusement park with daredevil rides is always fun and is 3 hours away from Mumbai

Imagica

Image : Pexels

Most liked national park to visit to find peace away from the chaos of the city. Also visit the ancient Kanheri Caves

Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Image : Pexels

A day can be spent admiring the sights, hiking along the beautiful promenade or paddling in the lake for a peaceful day tour near Mumbai

Lavasa

Image : Pexels

Kolad is located near the banks of a river. It is a perfect destination for water adventure activities

Kolad - Rafting

Image : Pexels

This highest mountain peak in Maharashtra is a must-visit place for its breathtaking view and the experience of trekking

Kalsubai Trek

Image : Pexels

Take a stroll through their farm, explore and taste the different wines and get to know the process of making them

Sula Vineyard

Image : Pexels

An artificial lake turns a famous point for camping. It is situated near Lonavala

Pawna Lake

Image : Pexels

A portuguese fort where you can come to chill and share pleasant vibes while exploring the beautiful architecture. Only day trips are recommended here

Vasai Fort

Image : Pexels

Beat the heat at this water kingdom with amazing slides for a perfect one-day outing

Water Kingdom

