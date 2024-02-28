Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 28, 2024
One liners to describe each Zodiac
The one who rules
Aries
The one who strikes your heart
Taurus
The one who shines bright
Gemini
The one who is made of sunshine
Leo
The one who stands for themselves
Virgo
The one who is filled with love
Libra
The one who wins your heart
Scorpio
The one who seeks
condiment
Sagittarius
Capricorn
The one who climbs higher than anyone
The one who dreams of the unimaginable
Pisces
