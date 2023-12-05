Heading 3

One thing these zodiacs do but never reveal

Has full conversations with Siri and expects responses. Watch out for an Aries who treats their virtual assistant like a BFF

Aries

Can't resist petting every dog they come across. If they're consistently late, blame the adorable furry friends on the way

Taurus

Has multiple unfinished DIY projects at home. The sign of twins sometimes struggles to complete one task before moving on to the next

Gemini 

Still has trouble crossing the road during traffic. If you spot a Cancer hesitating at the crosswalk, traffic may be more of a challenge than emotional waters for them

Cancer 

Takes selfies at inappropriate moments. Be cautious if you catch a Leo snapping pics during serious conversations

Leo 

Corrects everyone's grammar in casual conversations. Virgos just can't resist being the unofficial grammar police

Virgo

Decides what to wear based on astrology. If their outfit choices are influenced by the stars, you might have a Libra in the room

Libra

Treats their horoscope like a daily to-do list. If a Sagittarius checks their horoscope before making plans, you know spontaneity might be a challenge

Sagittarius

May not take a bath every day. Capricorns can get so wrapped up in work that personal hygiene takes a back seat

Capricorn

Uses emojis excessively in serious conversations. When an Aquarius replaces words with emojis, it might be hard to take them seriously

Aquarius

