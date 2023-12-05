Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Lifestyle
DecembeR 05, 2023
One thing these zodiacs do but never reveal
Has full conversations with Siri and expects responses. Watch out for an Aries who treats their virtual assistant like a BFF
Aries
Can't resist petting every dog they come across. If they're consistently late, blame the adorable furry friends on the way
Taurus
Has multiple unfinished DIY projects at home. The sign of twins sometimes struggles to complete one task before moving on to the next
Gemini
Still has trouble crossing the road during traffic. If you spot a Cancer hesitating at the crosswalk, traffic may be more of a challenge than emotional waters for them
Cancer
Takes selfies at inappropriate moments. Be cautious if you catch a Leo snapping pics during serious conversations
Leo
Corrects everyone's grammar in casual conversations. Virgos just can't resist being the unofficial grammar police
Virgo
Decides what to wear based on astrology. If their outfit choices are influenced by the stars, you might have a Libra in the room
Libra
Treats their horoscope like a daily to-do list. If a Sagittarius checks their horoscope before making plans, you know spontaneity might be a challenge
Sagittarius
May not take a bath every day. Capricorns can get so wrapped up in work that personal hygiene takes a back seat
Capricorn
Uses emojis excessively in serious conversations. When an Aquarius replaces words with emojis, it might be hard to take them seriously
Aquarius
