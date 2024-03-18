Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

March 18, 2024

Orange Beverages To Try This Summer

Simple and refreshing, perfect for a hot summer day

Freshly squeezed orange juice

Image Source: Pexels

Creamy and reminiscent of the classic ice cream treat, combining orange juice with vanilla yogurt and ice

Orange creamsicle smoothie

Image Source: Pexels

A tropical twist on a classic smoothie, blending oranges and mangoes for a vibrant and fruity flavor

Orange mango sunrise smoothie

Image Source: Pexels

Zesty and refreshing, with a hint of spice from the ginger, it is ideal for cooling down on a sunny afternoon

Orange and ginger iced tea

Image Source: Pexels

A citrusy spin on the classic mojito cocktail, featuring fresh orange juice, mint, and rum over ice

Image Source: Pexels

Orange mojito

A delicate and floral lemonade made with fresh orange juice and a hint of orange blossom water

Orange blossom lemonade

Image Source: Pexels

A bubbly and fruity sangria variation, combining white wine, orange juice, and sparkling water for a light and effervescent drink

Sparkling orange sangria

Image Source: Pexels

A creamy and indulgent cocktail reminiscent of the childhood popsicle, made with orange juice, cream, and a splash of vodka or rum

Orange creamsicle cocktail

Image Source: Pexels

Orange coconut water

Image Source: Pexels

A hydrating and tropical beverage, combining the electrolyte-rich coconut water with the tangy sweetness of orange juice

A refreshing and herbaceous drink, mixing orange juice with fresh basil leaves and sparkling water for a unique flavor profile

Orange basil spritzer

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here