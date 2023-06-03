JUNE 03, 2023
Orange Face Packs For A Glowing Skin
Mix the ingredients to make a smooth paste. Apply the paste to your face. Leave it for 15 minutes. Wash it off with normal water
Papaya and orange face pack
Mix green tea leaves with orange pulp in a bowl to make a paste. Apply it on your face. Leave it for 10 minutes. Rinse it off with normal water
Green tea and orange face pack
Mix orange pulp and coconut oil together and make a smooth paste. Massage your face with the paste and after 10 minutes, wash it off with a wet cotton swab
Coconut oil and orange face pack
Mix turmeric and orange peel in a bowl. Make a thick paste. Now, apply it to your face
Turmeric and orange face pack
Take sandalwood powder, orange pulp, as well as rose water in a bowl. Make a thick paste. Apply it to your face for a glowing skin
Sandalwood and orange face pack
Mix orange peel with multani mitti. Add rosewater into it and make a thick paste. Apply it to your face and after sometimes, wash it off
Multani mitti and orange face pack
Mixture of tomato and orange peel works magically for a glowing skin
Tomato and orange face pack
In a bowl, mash banana and orange pulp. Mix them well to form a smooth paste and apply it to your face. Leave it for 20 minutes. Then, wash it off with water
Banana and orange face pack
Take the ingredients in a bowl to make a paste. Apply this face pack to your face as well as neck. Leave it for 20 minutes. Once dry, wash it off
Neem and orange face pack
Mix orange juice, gram flour (besan), and rosewater in a bowl to make a thick paste. Apply this mask to your face. Once dry, wash it off
Gram flour and orange face pack
