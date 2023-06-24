Heading 3
Sugandha Srivastava
Lifestyle
JUNE 24, 2023
Organic Facial Oils To Get Glass Skin
Known for its rejuvenating properties, rosehip oil helps improve skin texture and reduces the appearance of scars and hyper-pigmentation
Rosehip Oil
Image: Pexels
Similar to the skin's natural sebum, jojoba oil moisturizes and balances oil production, making it suitable for all skin types
Image: Pexels
Jojoba Oil
Packed with antioxidants and fatty acids, argan oil nourishes and hydrates the skin, leaving it soft and radiant
Argan Oil
Image : Pexels
Rich in antioxidants and omega fatty acids, marula oil helps protect the skin from free radicals and promotes a youthful, glowing complexion
Grapeseed Oil
Image : Pexels
Lightweight and non-greasy, grapeseed oil tightens pores, evens out skin tone, and helps control excess oil production
Image : Pexels
Evening Primrose Oil
With its anti-inflammatory properties, evening primrose oil soothes irritated skin and promotes a clearer and healthier complexion
Hemp seed oil is known for its moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties, making it beneficial for dry, sensitive, or acne-prone skin
Hemp Seed Oil
Image : Pexels
Tamanu oil possesses healing properties and can help fade acne scars, reduce redness, and promote cell regeneration
Tamanu Oil
Image : Pexels
Camellia Seed Oil
Image : Pexels
Lightweight and fast-absorbing, camellia seed oil moisturizes the skin, improves elasticity, and protects against environmental damage
Image : Pexels
Derived from olives, squalane oil is an excellent emollient that hydrates and softens the skin, leaving it smooth and supple
Squalane Oil
