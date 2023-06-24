Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava

Lifestyle

JUNE 24, 2023

Organic Facial Oils To Get Glass Skin

Known for its rejuvenating properties, rosehip oil helps improve skin texture and reduces the appearance of scars and hyper-pigmentation

Rosehip Oil

Image: Pexels

Similar to the skin's natural sebum, jojoba oil moisturizes and balances oil production, making it suitable for all skin types

Image: Pexels

Jojoba Oil

Packed with antioxidants and fatty acids, argan oil nourishes and hydrates the skin, leaving it soft and radiant

Argan Oil

Image :  Pexels

Rich in antioxidants and omega fatty acids, marula oil helps protect the skin from free radicals and promotes a youthful, glowing complexion

Grapeseed Oil

Image :  Pexels

Image :  Pexels

Lightweight and non-greasy, grapeseed oil tightens pores, evens out skin tone, and helps control excess oil production

Image :  Pexels

Evening Primrose Oil

With its anti-inflammatory properties, evening primrose oil soothes irritated skin and promotes a clearer and healthier complexion

Hemp seed oil is known for its moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties, making it beneficial for dry, sensitive, or acne-prone skin

Hemp Seed Oil

Image :  Pexels

Tamanu oil possesses healing properties and can help fade acne scars, reduce redness, and promote cell regeneration

Tamanu Oil

Image :  Pexels

Camellia Seed Oil

Image :  Pexels

Lightweight and fast-absorbing, camellia seed oil moisturizes the skin, improves elasticity, and protects against environmental damage

Image :  Pexels

Derived from olives, squalane oil is an excellent emollient that hydrates and softens the skin, leaving it smooth and supple

Squalane Oil

