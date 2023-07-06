Heading 3
Organic sunscreen from kitchen products
Sunscreen is a widely used beauty product to protect skin from the UV rays of the sun
Sunscreen
Image: Pexels
Sunscreen improves the skin's health and appearance
Image: Pexels
Uses
Many natural products like jojoba oil, shea butter, and sandalwood have sun protection properties
Natural Products
Image: Pexels
The sunscreen requires: aloe vera gel, shea butter, coconut oil, walnut extract oil, and powder zinc oxide
Ingredients
Image: Pexels
Step 1
Image: Pexels
Mix Shea butter and coconut, jojoba oil and heat in a pan till it melts
Image: Pexels
Step 2
Let the mixture cool down and settle at a near room temperature
After it cools, add aloe vera gel and stir
Step 3
Image : Pexels
Let the mixture cool completely and add powder zinc oxide and mix thoroughly
Image: Pexels
Step 4
Storage
Image: Pexels
It is preferred to store it in a glass bottle in a cool and dry place
Image: Pexels
It is advised to consult a dermatologist before making changes to the skincare routine
Advice
