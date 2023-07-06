Heading 3

JUly 06, 2023

Organic sunscreen from kitchen products 

Sunscreen is a widely used beauty product to protect skin from the UV rays of the sun

Sunscreen

Sunscreen improves the skin's health and appearance

Uses

Many natural products like jojoba oil, shea butter, and sandalwood have sun protection properties

Natural Products

The sunscreen requires: aloe vera gel, shea butter, coconut oil, walnut extract oil, and powder zinc oxide

Ingredients

Step 1

Mix Shea butter and coconut, jojoba oil and heat in a pan till it melts

Step 2

Let the mixture cool down and settle at a near room temperature

After it cools, add aloe vera gel and stir 

Step 3

Let the mixture cool completely and add powder zinc oxide and mix thoroughly

Step 4

Storage

It is preferred to store it in a glass bottle in a cool and dry place

It is advised to consult a dermatologist before making changes to the skincare routine

Advice

