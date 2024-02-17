Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 17, 2024
Outfit ideas for your trip to Goa
A flowy maxi dress, floppy hats and sandals is a must-have for a beach visit
Boho-Chic
Image Source: pexels
Linen shorts with a printed-down shirt and a classic straw fedora will surely make heads turn
Casually Cool
Image Source: pexels
A beautiful wrap dress, with statement earrings and wedges will make you look like an ideal tourist
Resort Glam
Image Source: pexels
A simple tee, denim shorts and sneakers will make your look effortless and comfortable in the scorching heat of Goa
Effortlessly Breezy
Image Source: pexels
Bohemian looks are trending, therefore a crochet top, high-waisted shorts, and layered necklaces will complete your look
Image Source: pexels
Bohemian Vibes
A classic beach look created with Bikini, sarong and oversized sunglasses is a must-have
Pool Party
Image Source: pexels
A simple kurti with palazzo pants and juttis will make you look no less than Geet from Jab We Met
Ethnic Elegance
Image Source: pexels
An off-shoulder top, high-waisted skirt and espadrilles will be the best fit for your sunset pictures
Sunset Stroll
Image Source: pexels
Adventure Check
Image Source: pexels
Slay your athleisure look with sportswear leggings, tank top and sneakers
A flowy Jumpsuit with straps sandals and a clutch bag will make you look effortlessly classy
Evening Grace
Image Source: pexels
