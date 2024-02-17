Heading 3

Aditi Singh

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 17, 2024

Outfit ideas for your trip to Goa

A flowy maxi dress, floppy hats and sandals is a must-have for a beach visit

Boho-Chic

Image Source: pexels

Linen shorts with a printed-down shirt and a classic straw fedora will surely make heads turn

Casually Cool

Image Source: pexels

A beautiful wrap dress, with statement earrings and wedges will make you look like an ideal tourist 

Resort Glam

Image Source: pexels

A simple tee, denim shorts and sneakers will make your look effortless and comfortable in the scorching heat of Goa

Effortlessly Breezy

Image Source: pexels

Bohemian looks are trending, therefore a crochet top, high-waisted shorts, and layered necklaces will complete your look 

Image Source: pexels

 Bohemian Vibes

A classic beach look created with Bikini, sarong and oversized sunglasses is a must-have 

Pool Party

Image Source: pexels

A simple kurti with palazzo pants and juttis will make you look no less than Geet from Jab We Met

 Ethnic Elegance

Image Source: pexels

An off-shoulder top, high-waisted skirt and espadrilles will be the best fit for your sunset pictures

Sunset Stroll

Image Source: pexels

Adventure Check

Image Source: pexels

Slay your athleisure look with sportswear leggings, tank top and sneakers

A flowy Jumpsuit with straps sandals and a clutch bag will make you look effortlessly classy

Evening Grace

Image Source: pexels

