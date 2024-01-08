Heading 3

January 08, 2024

Overnight intensive care for your lips

A skincare routine is incomplete without lip care because dry and chapped lips not only make you feel uncomfortable but they also aren’t appealing to the eye

Nourish and repair

This intensive lip care routine is easy to follow and here’s everything you need to know about it

Steps to follow 

Gently cleanse your lips to remove any dirt or residue

Before bed, use a mild lip scrub to get rid of dead skin cells

Choose a hydrating lip mask and apply a generous amount to your lips

Gently massage the lip mask into your lips, promoting absorption and circulation

Then apply a thicker, more emollient lip balm or lip oil to provide overnight hydration

Consider using a product with ingredients like organic lanolin and shea butter or overnight lip masks for deeper nourishment

In the morning, gently wipe off any remaining lip products and enjoy your soft, nourished lips

Adopt this lip care routine and behold the transformation. You will see results in no time and your lips will stay healthy and plump

Wake up to lusciously hydrated lips

