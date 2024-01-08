Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
January 08, 2024
Overnight intensive care for your lips
A skincare routine is incomplete without lip care because dry and chapped lips not only make you feel uncomfortable but they also aren’t appealing to the eye
Nourish and repair
Image: Tripti Dimri Instagram
This intensive lip care routine is easy to follow and here’s everything you need to know about it
Steps to follow
Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram
Gently cleanse your lips to remove any dirt or residue
#1
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Before bed, use a mild lip scrub to get rid of dead skin cells
#2
Image: Shutterstock
Choose a hydrating lip mask and apply a generous amount to your lips
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
#3
Gently massage the lip mask into your lips, promoting absorption and circulation
#4
Image: Shutterstock
Then apply a thicker, more emollient lip balm or lip oil to provide overnight hydration
#5
Image: Rakul Preet's Instagram
Consider using a product with ingredients like organic lanolin and shea butter or overnight lip masks for deeper nourishment
#6
Image: Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Instagram
#7
Image: Ankita Sharma Instagram
In the morning, gently wipe off any remaining lip products and enjoy your soft, nourished lips
Adopt this lip care routine and behold the transformation. You will see results in no time and your lips will stay healthy and plump
Wake up to lusciously hydrated lips
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.