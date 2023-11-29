Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 29 2023
Overthinker quotes
“While you were overthinking, you missed everything worth feeling.”
#1
Image Source: Pexels
"You don't have to control your thoughts. You just have to stop letting them control you."
#2
Image Source: Pexels
"Thinking too much leads to paralysis by analysis."
#3
Image Source: Pexels
"Overthinking ruins you. It ruins the situation, twists things around, makes you worry, and just makes everything much worse than it actually is."
#4
Image Source: Pexels
"You will never be free until you free yourself from the prison of your own false thoughts."
#5
Image Source: Pexels
“You can't control everything. Sometimes you just need to relax and have faith that things will work out. Let go a little and let life happen."
#6
Image Source: Pexels
“The more you overthink, the less you understand."
#7
Image Source: Pexels
“If you overthink and agonize about whether to dance, the song will be over and you will have missed your chance.”
#8
Image Source: Pexels
“The sharpest minds often ruin their lives by overthinking the next step, while the dull win the race with eyes closed.”
#9
Image Source: Pexels
“Don't get too deep, it leads to over thinking, and over thinking leads to problems that don't even exist in the first place.”
#10
Image Source: Pexels
