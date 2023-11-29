Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 29 2023

Overthinker quotes

“While you were overthinking, you missed everything worth feeling.”

#1

Image Source: Pexels

"You don't have to control your thoughts. You just have to stop letting them control you."

#2

Image Source: Pexels

"Thinking too much leads to paralysis by analysis."

#3

Image Source: Pexels

"Overthinking ruins you. It ruins the situation, twists things around, makes you worry, and just makes everything much worse than it actually is."

#4

Image Source: Pexels

"You will never be free until you free yourself from the prison of your own false thoughts." 

 #5

Image Source: Pexels

“You can't control everything. Sometimes you just need to relax and have faith that things will work out. Let go a little and let life happen."

 #6

Image Source: Pexels

“The more you overthink, the less you understand." 

#7

Image Source: Pexels

“If you overthink and agonize about whether to dance, the song will be over and you will have missed your chance.”

 #8

Image Source: Pexels

“The sharpest minds often ruin their lives by overthinking the next step, while the dull win the race with eyes closed.”

#9

Image Source: Pexels

“Don't get too deep, it leads to over thinking, and over thinking leads to problems that don't even exist in the first place.”

 #10

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here