Paella recipes to try

Begin your culinary adventure with the iconic Valencian paella. Loaded with succulent chicken, rabbit, saffron-infused rice, and a medley of vegetables, this recipe stays true to tradition

Classic Valencian Paella

Dive into the bounty of the sea with a seafood paella featuring a vibrant mix of shrimp, mussels, clams, and squid. The seafood's briny essence harmonizes with saffron and paprika-infused rice

Seafood Paella

Craft a delightful vegetarian paella by combining artichokes, peas, bell peppers, and tomatoes. The medley of vegetables creates a colorful and flavorful plant-based feast

Vegetarian Paella with Artichokes and Peas

Experience the best of all worlds with a mixed paella that brings together chicken, seafood, and chorizo. The combination of proteins results in a paella bursting with diverse flavors

Mixed Paella with Chicken, Seafood, and Chorizo

Indulge your adventurous side with a unique black squid ink paella. The ink infuses the rice with a deep, savory flavor, and the dish is adorned with a variety of seafood

Black Squid Ink Paella

Take a cue from traditional Valencian recipes and prepare a rabbit and vegetable paella. The tender rabbit meat pairs perfectly with the savory goodness of saffron-infused rice

Rabbit and Vegetable Paella

Enhance your paella with the addition of green beans and lima beans, creating a textural and flavorful masterpiece inspired by the Valencian region

Paella Valenciana with Green Beans and Lima Beans

Enjoy a comforting and flavorful paella by combining succulent chicken pieces with the smoky richness of chorizo. This dish brings together the best of land and sea

Chicken and Chorizo Paella

Paella with Wild Game

Introduce a gamey twist to your paella by incorporating wild game meats such as venison or wild boar. The robust flavors add a unique depth to this hearty dish

Indulge in opulence with a paella featuring succulent lobster tail and fragrant saffron-infused rice. This elegant recipe is perfect for special occasions

Lobster and Saffron Paella

