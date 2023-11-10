Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Lifestyle

NOVEMBER 10, 2023

Pakistani dishes to try

A fragrant and spicy dish that combines marinated meat, rice, and aromatic spices, creating a flavorful and hearty meal with a distinct blend of flavors

Sindhi Biryani

Image Source: Pexels 

A slow-cooked stew, Nihari is often enjoyed for breakfast. Made with beef or chicken, it's simmered with spices and served with naan or paratha

Nihari

Image Source:  pixabay 

A rich and hearty porridge made from wheat, barley, and lentils, Haleem is slow-cooked with meat and a blend of spices. It's a comfort food favorite, especially during Ramadan

Haleem

Image Source:  pixabay

A rich and creamy dessert made with vermicelli, milk, and an array of delectable ingredients, such as dates, nuts, and aromatic spices, often enjoyed during festive occasions

Sheer Khurma 

Image Source:  pixabay

These flavorful kebabs, made from minced meat and a variety of spices, are shallow-fried and served with fresh naan and chutney

Chapli Kebab

Image Source:  pixabay

A popular dish prepared by cooking marinated chicken with spices in a wok-like pan (karahi), resulting in tender, flavorful, and slightly tangy curry

Chicken Karahi

Image Source: Pexels 

A flavorful and spicy dish from Balochistan, Pakistan, typically made with roasted whole lamb or chicken, marinated with local spices, and slow-cooked in a pit, resulting in tender and smoky meat

Sajji

Image Source:  pixabay

Paya is a flavorful dish made from slow-cooked goat or lamb trotters, often served as a rich and spicy stew, and enjoyed with naan or paratha

Paya 

Image Source:  pixabay

A soft and slightly leavened flatbread that's brushed with ghee (clarified butter) and often sprinkled with sesame seeds, imparting a rich and nutty flavor

Roghni Naan

Image Source: Pexels 

Falooda is a delightful favourite dessert beverage featuring rose-flavored milk, vermicelli, basil seeds, and a scoop of ice cream, creating a refreshing and sweet concoction often garnished with nuts and cherry

Falooda

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here