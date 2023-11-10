Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 10, 2023
Pakistani dishes to try
A fragrant and spicy dish that combines marinated meat, rice, and aromatic spices, creating a flavorful and hearty meal with a distinct blend of flavors
Sindhi Biryani
Image Source: Pexels
A slow-cooked stew, Nihari is often enjoyed for breakfast. Made with beef or chicken, it's simmered with spices and served with naan or paratha
Nihari
Image Source: pixabay
A rich and hearty porridge made from wheat, barley, and lentils, Haleem is slow-cooked with meat and a blend of spices. It's a comfort food favorite, especially during Ramadan
Haleem
Image Source: pixabay
A rich and creamy dessert made with vermicelli, milk, and an array of delectable ingredients, such as dates, nuts, and aromatic spices, often enjoyed during festive occasions
Sheer Khurma
Image Source: pixabay
These flavorful kebabs, made from minced meat and a variety of spices, are shallow-fried and served with fresh naan and chutney
Chapli Kebab
Image Source: pixabay
A popular dish prepared by cooking marinated chicken with spices in a wok-like pan (karahi), resulting in tender, flavorful, and slightly tangy curry
Chicken Karahi
Image Source: Pexels
A flavorful and spicy dish from Balochistan, Pakistan, typically made with roasted whole lamb or chicken, marinated with local spices, and slow-cooked in a pit, resulting in tender and smoky meat
Sajji
Image Source: pixabay
Paya is a flavorful dish made from slow-cooked goat or lamb trotters, often served as a rich and spicy stew, and enjoyed with naan or paratha
Paya
Image Source: pixabay
A soft and slightly leavened flatbread that's brushed with ghee (clarified butter) and often sprinkled with sesame seeds, imparting a rich and nutty flavor
Roghni Naan
Image Source: Pexels
Falooda is a delightful favourite dessert beverage featuring rose-flavored milk, vermicelli, basil seeds, and a scoop of ice cream, creating a refreshing and sweet concoction often garnished with nuts and cherry
Falooda
Image Source: Pexels
