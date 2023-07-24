Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 24, 2023
Palak Purswani's beauty routine
Palak is an Indian actress and model who began with MTV Splitsvilla and appeared in several daily soaps
Palak Purswani
Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram
The gorgeous diva has flawless skin and we won't disagree. Take a look at her beauty routine
Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram
Beauty
The Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor does her skincare before beginning her makeup routine
Skincare
Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram
At first, the diva uses a primer near her nose and under the eye to hide the pores
Primer
Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram
Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram
Brow
Filling brows is very essential during makeup and she prefers having edgy brows and fills in with black eyeshadow
Her go-to eye palette is by Morphe and applies from a lighter shade to a darker shade and keeps it matte and minimal
Eyeshadow
Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram
The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant applies eyeliner to accentuate the look
Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram
Eyeliner
Cheek Tint
Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram
Palak loves having rosy cheeks in her makeup routine and uses a cheek tint to get the look
Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram
The Durga: Mata Ki Chhaya lastly applies lipstick with a nude shade to keep the look natural
Lips
