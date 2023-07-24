Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 24, 2023

Palak Purswani's beauty routine

Palak is an Indian actress and model who began with MTV Splitsvilla and appeared in several daily soaps

Palak Purswani

Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram

The gorgeous diva has flawless skin and we won't disagree. Take a look at her beauty routine

Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram

Beauty

The Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor does her skincare before beginning her makeup routine

Skincare

Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram

At first, the diva uses a primer near her nose and under the eye to hide the pores

Primer

Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram

Concealer

Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram

She Uses a peach corrector and begins from under the eye and later hides her blemishes

Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram

Brow

Filling brows is very essential during makeup and she prefers having edgy brows and fills in with black eyeshadow

Her go-to eye palette is by Morphe and applies from a lighter shade to a darker shade and keeps it matte and minimal

Eyeshadow

Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant applies eyeliner to accentuate the look

Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram

Eyeliner

Cheek Tint

Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram

Palak loves having rosy cheeks in her makeup routine and uses a cheek tint to get the look

Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram

The Durga: Mata Ki Chhaya lastly applies lipstick with a nude shade to keep the look natural

Lips

