Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUly 21, 2023
Palak Purswani’s beauty tips
Palak is an Indian actress and Model who began with MTV Splitsvilla and appeared in several daily soaps
Palak Purswani
Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram
The gorgeous diva has flawless skin and we won't disagree. Take a look at her beauty tips
Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram
Beauty
Her face looks very natural even with makeup. She swears by blending the makeup
Natural Makeup
Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram
Palak suggested avoiding blending makeup in circular motions as it doesn't smoothen the base. Instead, she dabs it in
Blending
Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram
Hack
Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram
The Durga: Mata Ki Chhaya star uses an old mascara wand to brush her brows
Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram
Eyeshadow
Palak suggests going from a lighter shade to a darker shade while using eyeshadow
The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant prefers using a loose powder instead of a compact to set her makeup
Powder
Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram
The Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor loves pink cheeks and uses a cheek tint instead of blush
Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram
Rosy cheeks
No makeup
Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram
Palak makes sure to take off makeup before sleeping. This is because sleeping with makeup is harsh on the skin and can make it dull
Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram
The Meri Hanikarak Biwi actor has a cheek tint, lip balm, and sunscreen as her makeup kit essentials
Essentials
