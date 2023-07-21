Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUly 21, 2023

Palak Purswani’s beauty tips

Palak is an Indian actress and Model who began with MTV Splitsvilla and appeared in several daily soaps

Palak Purswani

Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram

The gorgeous diva has flawless skin and we won't disagree. Take a look at her beauty tips

Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram

Beauty

Her face looks very natural even with makeup. She swears by blending the makeup

Natural Makeup

Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram

Palak suggested avoiding blending makeup in circular motions as it doesn't smoothen the base. Instead, she dabs it in

Blending

Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram

Hack

Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram

The Durga: Mata Ki Chhaya star uses an old mascara wand to brush her brows

Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram

Eyeshadow

Palak suggests going from a lighter shade to a darker shade while using eyeshadow 

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant prefers using a loose powder instead of a compact to set her makeup

Powder

Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram

The Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor loves pink cheeks and uses a cheek tint instead of blush

Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram

Rosy cheeks

No makeup 

Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram

Palak makes sure to take off makeup before sleeping. This is because sleeping with makeup is harsh on the skin and can make it dull

Image: Palak Purswani’s Instagram

The Meri Hanikarak Biwi actor has a cheek tint, lip balm, and sunscreen as her makeup kit essentials

Essentials

