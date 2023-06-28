Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Lifestyle
JUNE 28, 2023
Palak Tiwari's beauty routine
Palak Tiwari is an Indian actress known for her fashion quotient and beauty. Take a look at her beauty routine
Palak Tiwari
Image: Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
Palak's skincare routine consists of CTM, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid. She does it before getting her makeup done
Image: Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
Skincare
Palak mixes two foundation shades which are very lightweight and blends them using a brush. She makes sure to choose the shade which suits he skin tone
Foundation
Image: Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
Palak believes that brows should be missed in the makeup routine. She applies eyebrow pomade made to keep the look natural
Brows
Image: Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
Concealer
Image: Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
She applies concealer near the under eye to hide dark circles and makes sure to blend it perfectly
Image: Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
Dry shampoo
To avoid greasy hair, Palak sprays some dry shampoo which accentuates the look, and believes it to be a game changer
After concealing, Palak contours her face and highlights the cheekbones
Contour
Image: Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
Blush is every girl's favorite product to get those rosy cheeks and Palak won't miss it
Blush
Image: Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
Eyeliner
Image: Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
Eyes play an important part in makeup. Palak keeps it simple and uses a liner
Image: Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
To avoid chapped lips, Palak uses lip balm followed by lip liner and lipstick to conclude her makeup routine
Lips
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.