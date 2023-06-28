Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

Lifestyle

JUNE 28, 2023

Palak Tiwari's beauty routine

Palak Tiwari is an Indian actress known for her fashion quotient and beauty. Take a look at her beauty routine

Palak Tiwari 

Image: Palak Tiwari’s Instagram

Palak's skincare routine consists of CTM, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid. She does it before getting her makeup done

Image: Palak Tiwari’s Instagram

Skincare

Palak mixes two foundation shades which are very lightweight and blends them using a brush. She makes sure to choose the shade which suits he skin tone

Foundation

Image: Palak Tiwari’s Instagram

Palak believes that brows should be missed in the makeup routine. She applies eyebrow pomade made to keep the look natural

Brows

Image: Palak Tiwari’s Instagram

Concealer

Image: Palak Tiwari’s Instagram

She applies concealer near the under eye to hide dark circles and makes sure to blend it perfectly 

Image: Palak Tiwari’s Instagram

Dry shampoo

To avoid greasy hair, Palak sprays some dry shampoo which accentuates the look, and believes it to be a game changer

After concealing, Palak contours her face and highlights the cheekbones

Contour

Image: Palak Tiwari’s Instagram

Blush is every girl's favorite product to get those rosy cheeks and Palak won't miss it

Blush

Image: Palak Tiwari’s Instagram

Eyeliner

Image: Palak Tiwari’s Instagram

Eyes play an important part in makeup. Palak keeps it simple and uses a liner

Image: Palak Tiwari’s Instagram

To avoid chapped lips, Palak uses lip balm followed by lip liner and lipstick to conclude her makeup routine

Lips

