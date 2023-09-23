Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 23, 2023
Palak Tiwari's go-to makeup routine
Palak Tiwari has her own skincare and makeup routine that she absolutely swears by. She really knows how to bring her glow game full circle
Image: Palak Tiwari's Instagram
Beauty tutorial
The diva starts her routine by using a clarifying clay mask on her clean skin. She applies the mask on her nose and cheeks, where her pores tend to get clogged. She also adds under-eye patches for some extra TLC
Masking Ritual
Image: Palak Tiwari's Instagram
After indulging in her face and eye mask, Palak cleansed her skin. Then, she mixed a vitamin C serum with a hydrating serum in her palm and massaged it onto her skin. Next, she applied a hydrating moisturizer and then a glow-boosting sunscreen stick
Skincare Cocktail
Image: Palak Tiwari's Instagram
For her skin to look super glowy, Palak applies a skin illuminator all over her face without blending it. She then pumps some foundation on her hand, picks it up with a makeup brush, and applies it while blending the illuminator
Glowy Base
Image: Palak Tiwari's/Amit Khanna photography
The Bijlee Bijlee star believes that grooming the brows is important and likes to add a light touch of pigment to them for a natural look
Brow Routine
Image: Palak Tiwari's Instagram
Palak dots the concealer under her eyes and blends it with a tiny makeup sponge. She also uses it on her pimples and dark spots. She prefers a concealer that matches her skin tone, not ones that are lighter or with a pink tint
All-Time Favourite Concealer
Image: Palak Tiwari's Instagram
The actress uses Contour and Powder Bronzer to define her cheekbones and nose. She adds a viral cream blush to her cheeks for a pop of color. Finally, she set her makeup with a cult-favorite setting powder infused with almond oil
Complexion Makeup
Image: Palak Tiwari's Instagram
Palak mentioned she's not great at eyeliner, so she opts for eyeshadow instead. She uses a brown eyeshadow on an angled brush for her lash lines. Then, she adds volumizing mascara for a fresh and vibrant look
Effortless Eye Makeup
Image: Palak Tiwari's Instagram
For the lips, Palak applies lip balm and then lines her lips with a brown lip liner
Image: Palak Tiwari's Instagram
Lip Routine
Palak Tiwari's skin and makeup routine is definitely worth taking notes from. It's perfect for achieving a no-effort yet stunning look
Image: Palak Tiwari's Instagram
Worth trying
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.