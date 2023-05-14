Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

lifestyle

MAY 14, 2023

Palak Tiwari’s Morning Skincare Routine

Image : Palak Tiwari’s Instagram

For Palak Tiwari, the first step before starting the skincare is to clean the face with a gentle cleanser

Cleanser

Image : Palak Tiwari’s Instagram

After letting the skin dry, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress applies a clay mask on her cheeks and nose

Mask

Image : Palak Tiwari’s Instagram

While the clay mask is on Palak Tiwari puts under-eye patches to reduce the puffiness

Puffy eyes

Image : Palak Tiwari’s Instagram

While the clay mask dries and the under-eye patch does its magic, the actress likes to consume coconut water to keep herself hydrated

Hydration

Image : Palak Tiwari’s Instagram

Vitamin C can assist in fixing blemishes, reduce hyperpigmentation and give your skin a radiant glow. And, Palak Tiwari is well aware of that!

Vitamin C

Image : Palak Tiwari’s Instagram

With Vitamin C, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress mixes hydrating serum and massages over her face so that the skin can absorb the products

Hydrating serum

Image : Palak Tiwari’s Instagram

After applying the serums, Palak moisturizes her skin with a lightweight moisturizer that doesn't miss it since she has dry skin

Moisturizer

Image : Palak Tiwari’s Instagram

Leaving the house without applying sunscreen is a big no. A sunscreen with an adequate amount of SPF and which doesn't leave white patches is preferred by Tiwari

Sunscreen

Image : Palak Tiwari’s Instagram

Lastly,Palak Tiwari concludes her morning skincare routine by applying lip balm. And it is a must

Lip Balm

Image : Palak Tiwari’s Instagram

To note: Every skincare has a lot of effort put in to bring out  the best. Always consult a dermat before making any change in Skincare

Conclusion

