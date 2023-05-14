MAY 14, 2023
Palak Tiwari’s Morning Skincare Routine
Image : Palak Tiwari’s Instagram
For Palak Tiwari, the first step before starting the skincare is to clean the face with a gentle cleanser
Cleanser
After letting the skin dry, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress applies a clay mask on her cheeks and nose
Mask
While the clay mask is on Palak Tiwari puts under-eye patches to reduce the puffiness
Puffy eyes
While the clay mask dries and the under-eye patch does its magic, the actress likes to consume coconut water to keep herself hydrated
Hydration
Vitamin C can assist in fixing blemishes, reduce hyperpigmentation and give your skin a radiant glow. And, Palak Tiwari is well aware of that!
Vitamin C
With Vitamin C, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress mixes hydrating serum and massages over her face so that the skin can absorb the products
Hydrating serum
After applying the serums, Palak moisturizes her skin with a lightweight moisturizer that doesn't miss it since she has dry skin
Moisturizer
Leaving the house without applying sunscreen is a big no. A sunscreen with an adequate amount of SPF and which doesn't leave white patches is preferred by Tiwari
Sunscreen
Lastly,Palak Tiwari concludes her morning skincare routine by applying lip balm. And it is a must
Lip Balm
To note: Every skincare has a lot of effort put in to bring out the best. Always consult a dermat before making any change in Skincare
Conclusion
