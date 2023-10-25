Heading 3

OCTOBER 25, 2023

Paneer recipes you must try

Marinated paneer cubes grilled or baked to perfection. It's a popular appetizer

Paneer Tikka

Image Source: pexels

Paneer Sandwich

Image Source: pexels

Make a paneer sandwich by spreading a mixture of crumbled paneer, spices, and veggies between slices of bread

Roll up paneer cubes in a flatbread or tortilla along with fresh vegetables, chutneys, and spices for a quick and tasty snack

Paneer Wrap or Roll

Image Source: pexels

Add cubed or crumbled paneer to your favorite salad for a protein boost

Paneer Salad

Image Source: pexels

Paneer cubes coated in a spiced gram flour batter and deep-fried to make a crispy snack

Paneer Pakora

Image Source: pexels

Paneer served in rich, creamy gravies with naan, roti, or rice

Paneer Gravies

Image Source: pexels

A flavorful rice dish made with paneer and aromatic spices

Paneer Biryani

Image Source: pexels

Stuffed flatbreads with paneer and spice filling

Paneer Paratha

Image Source: pexels

Top your pizza with paneer cubes for a unique twist on a classic favorite

Paneer Pizza

Image Source: pexels

Paneer stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, and a spicy sauce

Chilli Paneer

Image Source: pexels

