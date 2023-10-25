Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 25, 2023
Paneer recipes you must try
Marinated paneer cubes grilled or baked to perfection. It's a popular appetizer
Paneer Tikka
Image Source: pexels
Paneer Sandwich
Image Source: pexels
Make a paneer sandwich by spreading a mixture of crumbled paneer, spices, and veggies between slices of bread
Roll up paneer cubes in a flatbread or tortilla along with fresh vegetables, chutneys, and spices for a quick and tasty snack
Paneer Wrap or Roll
Image Source: pexels
Add cubed or crumbled paneer to your favorite salad for a protein boost
Paneer Salad
Image Source: pexels
Paneer cubes coated in a spiced gram flour batter and deep-fried to make a crispy snack
Paneer Pakora
Image Source: pexels
Paneer served in rich, creamy gravies with naan, roti, or rice
Paneer Gravies
Image Source: pexels
A flavorful rice dish made with paneer and aromatic spices
Paneer Biryani
Image Source: pexels
Stuffed flatbreads with paneer and spice filling
Paneer Paratha
Image Source: pexels
Top your pizza with paneer cubes for a unique twist on a classic favorite
Paneer Pizza
Image Source: pexels
Paneer stir-fried with bell peppers, onions, and a spicy sauce
Chilli Paneer
Image Source: pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.