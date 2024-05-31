Heading 3
Paneer Roll Recipe
200g cubed paneer; tortilla wraps or chapatis; 1 cup sliced bell peppers; 1 cup sliced onions; 1 cup chopped tomatoes; 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste; turmeric powder , cumin, coriander and red chilli powder; salt and pepper; 2 tbsp yoghurt; 1 tbsp lemon juice; 2 tbsp oil
Gather Ingredients
Mix yoghurt, turmeric, cumin, coriander, red chilli powder, and salt in a bowl. Add paneer cubes and coat well. Let it marinate for 30 minutes
Marinate Paneer
Heat oil in a pan. Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté until fragrant. Add sliced onions and bell peppers. Cook until softened
Prepare Vegetables
In the same pan, add marinated paneer. Cook until golden brown on all sides. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until soft
Cook Paneer
Warm tortilla wraps or chapatis on a pan. Spread a little yoghurt or mayonnaise on the base
Assemble Tortilla
Place a portion of the cooked paneer and vegetable mixture in the center. Add a sprinkle of fresh coriander leaves
Add Filling
Squeeze lemon juice over the filling. Optionally add green chutney or any favourite sauce for extra flavor
Add Condiments
Fold the sides of the tortilla over the filling. Roll tightly from the bottom to the top
Roll It Up
Toast the Roll
Heat a pan with a little oil. Toast the roll until golden brown and crispy on all sides
Cut the roll in half for easy eating. Serve hot with a side of green chutney or ketchup
Serve and Enjoy
