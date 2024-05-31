Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

lifestyle 

may 31, 2024

Paneer Roll Recipe

200g cubed paneer; tortilla wraps or chapatis; 1 cup sliced bell peppers; 1 cup sliced onions; 1 cup chopped tomatoes; 1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste; turmeric powder ,  cumin, coriander and red chilli powder; salt and pepper; 2 tbsp yoghurt; 1 tbsp lemon juice; 2 tbsp oil

Gather Ingredients

Image Source: Freepik

Mix yoghurt, turmeric, cumin, coriander, red chilli powder, and salt in a bowl. Add paneer cubes and coat well. Let it marinate for 30 minutes

Marinate Paneer

Image Source: Freepik

Heat oil in a pan. Add ginger-garlic paste and sauté until fragrant. Add sliced onions and bell peppers. Cook until softened

Prepare Vegetables

Image Source: Freepik

In the same pan, add marinated paneer. Cook until golden brown on all sides. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until soft

Cook Paneer

Image Source: Freepik

Warm tortilla wraps or chapatis on a pan. Spread a little yoghurt or mayonnaise on the base

Image Source: Freepik

Assemble Tortilla

Place a portion of the cooked paneer and vegetable mixture in the center. Add a sprinkle of fresh coriander leaves

Add Filling

Image Source: Freepik

Squeeze lemon juice over the filling. Optionally add green chutney or any favourite sauce for extra flavor

Add Condiments

Image Source: Freepik

Fold the sides of the tortilla over the filling. Roll tightly from the bottom to the top

Roll It Up

Image Source: Freepik

Toast the Roll

Image Source: Freepik

Heat a pan with a little oil. Toast the roll until golden brown and crispy on all sides

Cut the roll in half for easy eating. Serve hot with a side of green chutney or ketchup

Serve and Enjoy

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here