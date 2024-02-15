Heading 3
Aditi Singh
FEBRUARY 15, 2024
Pani Puri Recipe
Mix 1 cup semolina (sooji) and 2 tbsp all-purpose flour (maida) in a bowl. Gradually add water and knead into a stiff dough. Cover and let it rest for 20-30 minutes
Prepare the Puri Dough:
After resting, knead the dough again and divide it into small lemon-sized balls
Make Small Dough Balls:
Roll out each ball into a small circle (2-3 inches in diameter) using a rolling pin
Roll Out the Puris:
Heat oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat
Heat Oil for Frying:
Once the oil is hot, fry the rolled-out puris one at a time until they puff up and turn golden brown
Fry the Puris:
In a mixing bowl, combine 1/2 cup mint-coriander chutney, 1/4 cup tamarind chutney, 1 tsp roasted cumin powder, 1 tsp black salt, 1/2 tsp chaat masala, 1/4 tsp red chilli powder, and 3-4 cups cold water. Mix well
Prepare the Pani:
Make a small hole in the centre of each puri with your thumb. Fill each puri with a spoonful of boiled chickpeas and mashed potatoes
Assemble the Pani Puris:
Optionally, sprinkle some chaat masala for extra flavor. Serve the filled puris on a plate
Serve:
Serve the prepared spicy water (pani) in glasses or a bowl alongside the puris
Enjoy:
Adjust the spice levels and ingredients according to your preference
Enjoy the burst of flavours!
