Aditi Singh

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 15, 2024

Pani Puri Recipe

Mix 1 cup semolina (sooji) and 2 tbsp all-purpose flour (maida) in a bowl. Gradually add water and knead into a stiff dough. Cover and let it rest for 20-30 minutes

Prepare the Puri Dough: 

Image:  pexels 

After resting, knead the dough again and divide it into small lemon-sized balls

Make Small Dough Balls:

Image:  pexels 

Roll out each ball into a small circle (2-3 inches in diameter) using a rolling pin

Roll Out the Puris: 

Image:  pexels 

Heat oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat

Heat Oil for Frying:

Image:  pexels 

Once the oil is hot, fry the rolled-out puris one at a time until they puff up and turn golden brown

Fry the Puris:

Image:  pexels 

In a mixing bowl, combine 1/2 cup mint-coriander chutney, 1/4 cup tamarind chutney, 1 tsp roasted cumin powder, 1 tsp black salt, 1/2 tsp chaat masala, 1/4 tsp red chilli powder, and 3-4 cups cold water. Mix well

Prepare the Pani:

Image:  pexels 

Make a small hole in the centre of each puri with your thumb. Fill each puri with a spoonful of boiled chickpeas and mashed potatoes

Assemble the Pani Puris:

Image:  pexels 

Optionally, sprinkle some chaat masala for extra flavor. Serve the filled puris on a plate

Serve:

Image:  pexels 

Serve the prepared spicy water (pani) in glasses or a bowl alongside the puris

Enjoy:

Image:  pexels 

Adjust the spice levels and ingredients according to your preference 

 Enjoy the burst of flavours!

Image:  pexels 

