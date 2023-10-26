Heading 3

OCTOBER 26, 2023

Parental emotional abuse

The parent constantly belittles, insults or humiliates the child, making them feel worthless

Constant criticism

Blaming and Shaming

The parent frequently blames the child for problems or mistakes within the family, and uses shame as a tool for control

The parent isolates the child from friends and other family members making them feel alone 

 Isolation

The parent ignores child’s emotional needs and refuses to provide support and comfort

 Emotional neglect

Gaslighting is about making child doubt their reality, memory and perception

Gaslighting

The parents excessively control the child’s actions, decisions and life choices. Also, manipulate child to satisfy their own emotional needs

Control and Manipulation

The parents use threats, and tactics to gain compliance and control, leaving the child frightened and powerless

Threats

The parent holds love, approval and affection making the child believe that they have to satisfy some criteria to be loved

Conditional love

The parents ignore child’s feelings, making them feel that their emotions are unimportant

Emotional disregard

The parent may use the child to fulfill their own emotional needs

 Emotional exploitation

