Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
OCTOBER 26, 2023
Parental emotional abuse
The parent constantly belittles, insults or humiliates the child, making them feel worthless
Constant criticism
Blaming and Shaming
The parent frequently blames the child for problems or mistakes within the family, and uses shame as a tool for control
The parent isolates the child from friends and other family members making them feel alone
Isolation
The parent ignores child’s emotional needs and refuses to provide support and comfort
Emotional neglect
Gaslighting is about making child doubt their reality, memory and perception
Gaslighting
The parents excessively control the child’s actions, decisions and life choices. Also, manipulate child to satisfy their own emotional needs
Control and Manipulation
The parents use threats, and tactics to gain compliance and control, leaving the child frightened and powerless
Threats
The parent holds love, approval and affection making the child believe that they have to satisfy some criteria to be loved
Conditional love
The parents ignore child’s feelings, making them feel that their emotions are unimportant
Emotional disregard
The parent may use the child to fulfill their own emotional needs
Emotional exploitation
