APRIL 08, 2023
Parineeti Chopra’s Morning Ritual
Parineeti Chopra is known for her radiant looks and her inspiring weight loss journey. Her beauty secrets lie in the kitchen
Morning Ritual
Her morning ritual includes a 3-ingredient concoction and two raw spices that help her stay healthy and radiant
5-Ingredient Morning Ritual
You need a cup of lemon, tulsi, and ginger water along with small portions of turmeric powder and black pepper powder
What Are Those 5 Ingredients?
This healthy concoction is effective for weight loss and helps rejuvenate the skin
Lemon, Tulsi And Ginger Water
How To Do It?
All you need to do is boil some water, Grate ginger and tulsi leaves. Once done, add lemon juice and drink on an empty stomach
The acidic content present in lemon erases blackheads, wrinkles and other skin issues
Benefits Of Lemon
Tulsi’s antibacterial properties prevent skin issues, acne and breakouts
Benefits Of Tulsi
Ginger is also known as a rejuvenator. It helps reduce signs of ageing, flushes off toxins as well as improves blood circulation
Benefits Of Ginger
Haldi maintains the glow and lustre of the skin whereas black pepper keeps the gut healthy and boosts metabolism
Benefits Of Haldi And Black Pepper
She eats a lot of raw cucumbers and carrots to stay healthy
Another Secret Of Parineeti To Stay Healthy
