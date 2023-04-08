APRIL 08, 2023

Heading 3

Parineeti Chopra’s Morning Ritual

Parineeti Chopra is known for her radiant looks and her inspiring weight loss journey. Her beauty secrets lie in the kitchen

Morning Ritual

Her morning ritual includes a 3-ingredient concoction and two raw spices that help her stay healthy and radiant

5-Ingredient Morning Ritual

You need a cup of lemon, tulsi, and ginger water along with small portions of turmeric powder and black pepper powder 

What Are Those 5 Ingredients?

This healthy concoction is effective for weight loss and helps rejuvenate the skin 

Lemon, Tulsi And Ginger Water

How To Do It?

All you need to do is boil some water, Grate ginger and tulsi leaves. Once done, add lemon juice and drink on an empty stomach

The acidic content present in lemon erases blackheads, wrinkles and other skin issues

Benefits Of Lemon

Tulsi’s antibacterial properties prevent skin issues, acne and breakouts 

Benefits Of Tulsi

Ginger is also known as a rejuvenator. It helps reduce signs of ageing, flushes off toxins as well as improves blood circulation 

Benefits Of Ginger

Haldi maintains the glow and lustre of the skin whereas black pepper keeps the gut healthy and boosts metabolism 

Benefits Of Haldi And Black Pepper 

She eats a lot of raw cucumbers and carrots to stay healthy

Another Secret Of Parineeti To Stay Healthy

