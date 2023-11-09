Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
NOVEMBER 09, 2023
Pastel colours to try
Begin your pastel adventure with calming lavender, a shade reminiscent of fragrant fields. It brings a sense of serenity and relaxation to any space
Soothing lavender
Image Source: Pexels
The softness of powder blue can evoke feelings of tranquility. This color is perfect for creating a peaceful atmosphere in your home
Powder blue
Image Source: Pexels
As sweet as a blushing rose, blush pink adds a touch of romance to your surroundings. It's an ideal choice for a warm and inviting atmosphere
Blush pink
Image Source: Pexels
Mint green is like a cool breeze on a hot summer day. Its refreshing quality is perfect for spaces that need a touch of rejuvenation
Minty green
Image Source: Pexels
Bring a ray of sunshine indoors with buttercream yellow. This pastel shade radiates happiness and positivity
Buttercream yellow
Image Source: Pexels
Coral's pastel cousin brings a subtle vibrancy to any setting. It's a versatile color that can add warmth and energy
Peachy coral
Image Source: Pexels
This icy hue combines the softness of gray with the freshness of blue. It's perfect for creating a modern and chic ambiance
Icy gray-blue
Image Source: Pexels
Lemon sorbet is as delightful as its name suggests. It adds a zesty and cheerful touch to your decor
Lemon sorbet
Image Source: Pexels
Soft lilac
Image Source: Pexels
Soft lilac is the epitome of elegance and grace. Its understated beauty can transform any room into a serene sanctuary
Creamy peach is a harmonious blend of pale orange and cream. This soothing color is perfect for creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere
Creamy peach
Image Source: Pexels
