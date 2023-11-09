Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 09, 2023

Pastel colours to try

Begin your pastel adventure with calming lavender, a shade reminiscent of fragrant fields. It brings a sense of serenity and relaxation to any space

Soothing lavender

Image Source: Pexels 

The softness of powder blue can evoke feelings of tranquility. This color is perfect for creating a peaceful atmosphere in your home

Powder blue

Image Source: Pexels 

As sweet as a blushing rose, blush pink adds a touch of romance to your surroundings. It's an ideal choice for a warm and inviting atmosphere

Blush pink

Image Source: Pexels 

Mint green is like a cool breeze on a hot summer day. Its refreshing quality is perfect for spaces that need a touch of rejuvenation

Minty green

Image Source: Pexels 

Bring a ray of sunshine indoors with buttercream yellow. This pastel shade radiates happiness and positivity

Buttercream yellow

Image Source: Pexels 

Coral's pastel cousin brings a subtle vibrancy to any setting. It's a versatile color that can add warmth and energy

Peachy coral

Image Source: Pexels 

This icy hue combines the softness of gray with the freshness of blue. It's perfect for creating a modern and chic ambiance

Icy gray-blue

Image Source: Pexels 

Lemon sorbet is as delightful as its name suggests. It adds a zesty and cheerful touch to your decor

Lemon sorbet

Image Source: Pexels 

Soft lilac

Image Source: Pexels 

Soft lilac is the epitome of elegance and grace. Its understated beauty can transform any room into a serene sanctuary

Creamy peach is a harmonious blend of pale orange and cream. This soothing color is perfect for creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere

Creamy peach

Image Source: Pexels 

