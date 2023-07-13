Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
JUly 13, 2023
PCOS lifestyle lips
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is a hormonal disorder. In this condition, small cysts start forming over ovaries and in extreme cases, it might lead to fertility issues
PCOS
This health condition may be genetic or owing to a sedentary lifestyle. Thus, it is pivotal to be physically healthy and keep a tab on the diet
Lifestyle
Usually, PCOS and weight gain go hand in hand. If one gains a lot of weight, they might develop PCOS and vice-versa. Thus, it is crucial to maintain a healthy weight
Weight loss
To maintain a healthy weight, one can limit the intake of their carbohydrates and switch to a diet that is rich in protein and fiber
Diet
Sugary delight
If you have PCOS, it is paramount to steer clear of foods and beverages high in sugar! The intake of canned and processed foods should be kept to a minimum
Caution
Do you know that not every woman having PCOS is overweight? Some might have difficulty gaining weight when they have this condition
A sedentary lifestyle is a prime cause of this disease. Exercising regularly and keeping the body active will help you to maintain your body weight
Exercise regularly
Irregular menstruation, heavy flow or mild spotting, excessive hair growth and acne on the face, chest, or back, and thinning of hair are some of the symptoms. If you are facing any of these, consult a doctor
Identification
Regular check-up
Is it important for teenagers to consult a gynecologist when they get their periods for the first time. Every woman must get regular checkups done for better health
It is pivotal that women accept that PCOS is not a disease but a health condition. It cannot be cured but can be managed with lifestyle changes
Acceptance
