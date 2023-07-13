PCOS lifestyle lips 

Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

JUly 13, 2023

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is a hormonal disorder. In this condition, small cysts start forming over ovaries and in extreme cases, it might lead to fertility issues 

PCOS

This health condition may be genetic or owing to a sedentary lifestyle. Thus, it is pivotal to be physically healthy and keep a tab on the diet 

 Lifestyle 

Usually, PCOS and weight gain go hand in hand. If one gains a lot of weight, they might develop PCOS and vice-versa. Thus, it is crucial to maintain a healthy weight 

Weight loss 

To maintain a healthy weight, one can limit the intake of their carbohydrates and switch to a diet that is rich in protein and fiber 

Diet 

Sugary delight 

If you have PCOS, it is paramount to steer clear of foods and beverages high in sugar! The intake of canned and processed foods should be kept to a minimum 

Caution 

Do you know that not every woman having PCOS is overweight? Some might have difficulty gaining weight when they have this condition 

A sedentary lifestyle is a prime cause of this disease. Exercising regularly and keeping the body active will help you to maintain your body weight 

Exercise regularly

Irregular menstruation, heavy flow or mild spotting, excessive hair growth and acne on the face, chest, or back, and thinning of hair are some of the symptoms. If you are facing any of these, consult a doctor 

Identification 

Regular check-up 

Is it important for teenagers to consult a gynecologist when they get their periods for the first time. Every woman must get regular checkups done for better health 

It is pivotal that women accept that PCOS is not a disease but a health condition. It cannot be cured but can be managed with lifestyle changes 

Acceptance 

