may 20, 2024
Peachy Beverages to try this summer
A classic combination of peach puree and sparkling wine, perfect for a refreshing and bubbly summer brunch drink!
Peach Bellini
Infuse your favorite iced tea with the sweet flavor of ripe peaches for a cooling and hydrating drink; it tastes heavenly!
Peach Iced Tea
Add peach puree to homemade lemonade for a fruity twist; thus creating an invigorating and luscious drink
Peach Lemonade
Muddle fresh peaches with mint and lime juice for a tropical take on this popular cocktail
Peach Mojito
Combine white wine, peaches, and fresh fruit for a light and fruity sangria that's ideal for sipping by the pool!
Peach Sangria
For this creamy breverage, blend frozen peaches with yogurt, honey, and a splash of orange juice for a decadent and nutritious treat
Peach Smoothie
Shake up tequila, peach liqueur and lime juice for a sweet and tangy margarita that's perfect for relishing on a hot day!
Peach Margarita
Enjoy the flavors of summer with a refreshing peach cider, either homemade or you can also buy it from the store
Peach Cider
Peach mint julep is basically a sweet drink made up of sugar and mint along with peaches; this zesty and robust drink is infused with a variety of flavors that’ll surprise you!
Peach Mint Julep
Peach Sparkler
Mix peach nectar with sparkling water and a splash of liqueur for a light, fizzy and bubbly beverage that's perfect for toasting special occasions
