Aditi Singh

may 20, 2024

Peachy Beverages to try this summer

 A classic combination of peach puree and sparkling wine, perfect for a refreshing and bubbly summer brunch drink! 

Peach Bellini

Infuse your favorite iced tea with the sweet flavor of ripe peaches for a cooling and hydrating drink; it tastes heavenly! 

 Peach Iced Tea

Add peach puree to homemade lemonade for a fruity twist; thus creating an invigorating and luscious drink 

Peach Lemonade

 Muddle fresh peaches with mint and lime juice for a tropical take on this popular cocktail

 Peach Mojito

Combine white wine, peaches, and fresh fruit for a light and fruity sangria that's ideal for sipping by the pool!

Peach Sangria

For this creamy breverage, blend frozen peaches with yogurt, honey, and a splash of orange juice for a decadent and nutritious treat

 Peach Smoothie

Shake up tequila, peach liqueur and  lime juice for a sweet and tangy margarita that's perfect for relishing on a hot day! 

Peach Margarita

Enjoy the flavors of summer with a refreshing peach cider, either homemade or you can also buy it from the store

Peach Cider

Peach mint julep is basically a sweet drink made up of sugar and mint along with peaches; this zesty and robust drink is infused with a variety of flavors that’ll surprise you! 

 Peach Mint Julep

Peach Sparkler

Mix peach nectar with sparkling water and a splash of liqueur for a light, fizzy and bubbly beverage that's perfect for toasting special occasions 

