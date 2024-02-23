Heading 3
Aditi Singh
lifestyle
FEBRUARY 23, 2024
Peanut Butter dishes to try
Peanut butter is a creamy paste with a nutty and slightly sweet flavor
Image Source: Pexels
A classic sandwich made with peanut butter and jelly or jam
Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich
Image Source: Pexels
Soft, chewy cookies made with peanut butter as a key ingredient
Peanut Butter Cookies
Image Source: Pexels
Popular chocolate candies filled with a smooth peanut butter filling, typically made in small cup-shaped molds
Peanut Butter Cups
Image Source: Pexels
A creamy and delicious smoothie made with peanut butter, bananas, and milk or yogurt
Image Source: Pexels
Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie
Fluffy pancakes made with peanut butter mixed into the batter
Peanut Butter Pancakes
Image Source: Pexels
Warm and comforting oatmeal infused with peanut butter for a rich and creamy texture, often topped with sliced bananas or nuts
Peanut Butter Oatmeal
Image Source: Pexels
Fudgy brownies swirled with ribbons of peanut butter for an indulgent treat
Peanut Butter Brownies
Image Source: Pexels
Peanut Butter Chicken Stir-Fry
Image Source: Pexels
A savory stir-fry dish featuring tender chicken cooked with vegetables in peanut butter
Homemade bars made with peanut butter, oats, nuts, and dried fruits
Peanut Butter Granola Bars
Image Source: Pexels
