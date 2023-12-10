Heading 3
Peas recipes to try
Start your pea journey with a comforting classic – pea soup. Blended to creamy perfection, this warm and flavorful soup is a delightful way to enjoy the wholesome goodness of peas
Classic Pea Soup
Image Source: Pexels
Dive into the richness of a classic Matar Paneer, where peas and paneer are bathed in a luscious tomato-based curry, creating a symphony of textures and flavors
Matar Paneer
Image Source: Pexels
Delight in the wholesome goodness of Peas Paratha, where a stuffing of spiced peas is encased in whole wheat dough, creating a hearty and flavorful flatbread
Peas Paratha
Image Source: Pexels
Experience the fragrant allure of Matar Pulao, a rice dish where basmati rice is infused with green peas, spices, and garnished with fried onions for a delightful crunch
Matar Pulao
Image Source: Pexels
Upgrade your pasta game by tossing it with a vibrant pea and basil pesto. This green, herby sauce adds a burst of flavor that complements the sweetness of peas
Pea and Pesto Pasta
Image Source: Pexels
Explore the comforting simplicity of Aloo Matar, a soul-soothing curry that combines potatoes and peas in a spiced tomato-based gravy, perfect for pairing with fluffy naan or rice
Aloo Matar
Image Source: Pexels
Elevate your risotto game by adding sweet peas and fresh mint. The combination of creamy Arborio rice, minty freshness, and plump peas creates a dish that's both comforting and sophisticated
Pea and Mint Risotto
Image Source: Pexels
Explore the vibrant medley of flavors in a mixed vegetable curry, where peas play a starring role, adding a burst of sweetness and texture to this wholesome dish
Mixed Vegetables
Image Source: Pexels
Celebrate the freshness of spring with a pea salad featuring crumbled feta, cherry tomatoes, and a light vinaigrette. It's a colorful and refreshing side dish for any occasion
Spring Pea Salad with Feta
Image Source: Pexels
Delight in the green goodness of Hara Bhara Kabab, where peas and spinach are blended with spices, formed into patties, and shallow-fried to crispy perfection
Hara Bhara Kabab
Image Source: Pexels
