 Raina Reyaz 

Lifestyle 

DecembeR 10, 2023

Peas recipes to try

Start your pea journey with a comforting classic – pea soup. Blended to creamy perfection, this warm and flavorful soup is a delightful way to enjoy the wholesome goodness of peas

Classic Pea Soup

Image Source: Pexels

Dive into the richness of a classic Matar Paneer, where peas and paneer are bathed in a luscious tomato-based curry, creating a symphony of textures and flavors

Matar Paneer 

Image Source: Pexels

Delight in the wholesome goodness of Peas Paratha, where a stuffing of spiced peas is encased in whole wheat dough, creating a hearty and flavorful flatbread

Peas Paratha 

Image Source: Pexels

Experience the fragrant allure of Matar Pulao, a rice dish where basmati rice is infused with green peas, spices, and garnished with fried onions for a delightful crunch

Matar Pulao 

Image Source: Pexels

Upgrade your pasta game by tossing it with a vibrant pea and basil pesto. This green, herby sauce adds a burst of flavor that complements the sweetness of peas

Pea and Pesto Pasta

Image Source: Pexels

Explore the comforting simplicity of Aloo Matar, a soul-soothing curry that combines potatoes and peas in a spiced tomato-based gravy, perfect for pairing with fluffy naan or rice

Aloo Matar 

Image Source: Pexels

Elevate your risotto game by adding sweet peas and fresh mint. The combination of creamy Arborio rice, minty freshness, and plump peas creates a dish that's both comforting and sophisticated

Pea and Mint Risotto

Image Source: Pexels

Explore the vibrant medley of flavors in a mixed vegetable curry, where peas play a starring role, adding a burst of sweetness and texture to this wholesome dish

Mixed Vegetables 

Image Source: Pexels

Celebrate the freshness of spring with a pea salad featuring crumbled feta, cherry tomatoes, and a light vinaigrette. It's a colorful and refreshing side dish for any occasion

Spring Pea Salad with Feta

Image Source: Pexels

Delight in the green goodness of Hara Bhara Kabab, where peas and spinach are blended with spices, formed into patties, and shallow-fried to crispy perfection

Hara Bhara Kabab   

Image Source: Pexels

