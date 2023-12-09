Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

DECEMBER 09, 2023

People Change Quotes

Sometimes you hit a point where you either change or self–destruct

#1

Image: Pexels

Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing himself

#2

Image: Pexels

Things do not change, we change

 #3

Image: Pexels

People change over the years, and that changes situations for good and for bad

#4

Image: Pexels

 If we don’t change, we don’t grow. If we don’t grow, we aren’t really living

#5

Image: Pexels

Changing is what people do when they have no options left

#6

Image: Pexels

Change begins at the end of your comfort zone

#7

Image: Pexels

To change ourselves effectively, we first had to change our perceptions

 #8

Image: Pexels

The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new

 #9

Image: Pexels

Change your life today. Don’t gamble on the future, act now, without delay

#10

Image: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here