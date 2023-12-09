Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
DECEMBER 09, 2023
People Change Quotes
Sometimes you hit a point where you either change or self–destruct
#1
Image: Pexels
Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing himself
#2
Image: Pexels
Things do not change, we change
#3
Image: Pexels
People change over the years, and that changes situations for good and for bad
#4
Image: Pexels
If we don’t change, we don’t grow. If we don’t grow, we aren’t really living
#5
Image: Pexels
Changing is what people do when they have no options left
#6
Image: Pexels
Change begins at the end of your comfort zone
#7
Image: Pexels
To change ourselves effectively, we first had to change our perceptions
#8
Image: Pexels
The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new
#9
Image: Pexels
Change your life today. Don’t gamble on the future, act now, without delay
#10
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.