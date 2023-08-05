Heading 3

Kankana Das

Lifestyle

AUGUST 05, 2023

Perfect homemade face masks

Image: Pexels

Mash up a medium-sized ripe banana into a smooth paste, add 1/4 cup plain yogurt, 2 tablespoons honey, then gently apply it to your face and neck. Let it set for 10 to 20 minutes, then rinse it off with cold water

Banana facial mask

After washing your face, mix 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with 2 cups of water and gently apply the solution to your face and let it dry.

Image: Pexels

Vinegar facial masks

Mix 1/2 cup medium hot water and 1/3 cup oatmeal, 2 tablespoons plain yogurt, 2 tablespoons honey and one small egg white, then apply a thin layer on your skin and let it set for 10 to 15 minutes

Image: Pexels

Oatmeal facial masks

Combine 1 teaspoon plain yogurt with the juice from 1/4 slice of orange, some of the orange pulp, and 1 teaspoon aloe, then let this mixture sit on your skin for at least 10 minutes

Image: Pexels

Yogurt facial masks

Milk facial masks

Image: Pexels

1/4 cup powdered milk with enough water to form a thick paste. Thoroughly coat your face with the mixture and let it dry before rinse with warm water

Image: Pexels

Mustard facial masks

Pat your face with mild yellow mustard to stimulate your skin, leave it on for 15 minutes and rinse with warm water

For dry skin seperate the egg and beat the yolk. For oily skin just the egg white, a little bit of lemon or honey are perfect. For normal skin, the entire egg is perfect, After applying relax and wait for 30 minutes, then rinse it off

Egg facial masks

Image: Pexels

Mash a handful of ripe strawberries with 3 tablespoons of ground almonds, 2 tablespoons yogurt, then apply it on your skin

Strawberry yogurt facial masks

Image: Pexels

Lemon facial masks


Create a homemade face mask by mixing the juice from one lemon with 1/4 cup olive oil or sweet almond oil or one tablespoon honey. Before rinsing off, leave the mask for 15 minutes

Image: Pexels

Image: Pexels

Gently spread the mayonnaise over your face and leave it on for about 20 minutes. Then wipe it off and rinse with cool water

Mayonnaise facial masks

