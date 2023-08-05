Heading 3
Kankana Das
Lifestyle
AUGUST 05, 2023
Perfect homemade face masks
Image: Pexels
Mash up a medium-sized ripe banana into a smooth paste, add 1/4 cup plain yogurt, 2 tablespoons honey, then gently apply it to your face and neck. Let it set for 10 to 20 minutes, then rinse it off with cold water
Banana facial mask
After washing your face, mix 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with 2 cups of water and gently apply the solution to your face and let it dry.
Image: Pexels
Vinegar facial masks
Mix 1/2 cup medium hot water and 1/3 cup oatmeal, 2 tablespoons plain yogurt, 2 tablespoons honey and one small egg white, then apply a thin layer on your skin and let it set for 10 to 15 minutes
Image: Pexels
Oatmeal facial masks
Combine 1 teaspoon plain yogurt with the juice from 1/4 slice of orange, some of the orange pulp, and 1 teaspoon aloe, then let this mixture sit on your skin for at least 10 minutes
Image: Pexels
Yogurt facial masks
Milk facial masks
Image: Pexels
1/4 cup powdered milk with enough water to form a thick paste. Thoroughly coat your face with the mixture and let it dry before rinse with warm water
Image: Pexels
Mustard facial masks
Pat your face with mild yellow mustard to stimulate your skin, leave it on for 15 minutes and rinse with warm water
For dry skin seperate the egg and beat the yolk. For oily skin just the egg white, a little bit of lemon or honey are perfect. For normal skin, the entire egg is perfect, After applying relax and wait for 30 minutes, then rinse it off
Egg facial masks
Image: Pexels
Mash a handful of ripe strawberries with 3 tablespoons of ground almonds, 2 tablespoons yogurt, then apply it on your skin
Strawberry yogurt facial masks
Image: Pexels
Lemon facial masks
Create a homemade face mask by mixing the juice from one lemon with 1/4 cup olive oil or sweet almond oil or one tablespoon honey. Before rinsing off, leave the mask for 15 minutes
Image: Pexels
Image: Pexels
Gently spread the mayonnaise over your face and leave it on for about 20 minutes. Then wipe it off and rinse with cool water
Mayonnaise facial masks
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.