Priyanshi Shah

travel

December 24, 2023

Perfect places to propose

Propose in the beautiful city on water with St. Mark’s Basilica and the Rialto Bridge as your backdrop

Venice

Image Source: Pexels

Make your proposal romantic in the City of Light, with iconic spots like the Eiffel Tower or a cozy hotel setting

Paris

Image Source: Pexels

Pop the question surrounded by the dreamy landscapes of any of Hawaii’s eight islands

Hawaii

Image Source: Pexels

Propose your partner in the Bahamas, known for its stunning beaches and great weather

Image Source: Pexels

Bahamas

Choose the less touristy Vanua Levu island for an intimate and Instagram-worthy proposal

Image Source: Pexels

Fiji

Plan a memorable proposal in Bali, a destination rich in culture, adventure, and beautiful resorts

Image Source: Pexels

Bali

Get creative with your proposal in the Big Apple, exploring rooftops, waterfronts, and beautiful restaurants

Image Source: Pexels

New York

Let nature provide a stunning backdrop for your proposal, minimizing planning and maximizing beauty

Image Source: Pexels

Niagara Falls

Combine city sophistication with beach vibes in Sydney, proposing at iconic spots like Bondi Beach or the Sydney Opera House

Image Source: Pexels

Sydney

With its dazzling lights and exciting atmosphere, Las Vegas is the perfect place to propose, offering a glamorous and unforgettable backdrop for your special moment

Image Source: Pexels

Las Vegas

