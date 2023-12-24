Heading 3
December 24, 2023
Perfect places to propose
Propose in the beautiful city on water with St. Mark’s Basilica and the Rialto Bridge as your backdrop
Venice
Make your proposal romantic in the City of Light, with iconic spots like the Eiffel Tower or a cozy hotel setting
Paris
Pop the question surrounded by the dreamy landscapes of any of Hawaii’s eight islands
Hawaii
Propose your partner in the Bahamas, known for its stunning beaches and great weather
Bahamas
Choose the less touristy Vanua Levu island for an intimate and Instagram-worthy proposal
Fiji
Plan a memorable proposal in Bali, a destination rich in culture, adventure, and beautiful resorts
Bali
Get creative with your proposal in the Big Apple, exploring rooftops, waterfronts, and beautiful restaurants
New York
Let nature provide a stunning backdrop for your proposal, minimizing planning and maximizing beauty
Niagara Falls
Combine city sophistication with beach vibes in Sydney, proposing at iconic spots like Bondi Beach or the Sydney Opera House
Sydney
With its dazzling lights and exciting atmosphere, Las Vegas is the perfect place to propose, offering a glamorous and unforgettable backdrop for your special moment
Las Vegas
