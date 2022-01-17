Shopping

P R Gayathri

AUTHOR

Jan 17, 2022

Perfumes under Rs. 500 for women

Enchanteur | Romantic

The feminine fragrance with a classic blend of Bulgarian roses, Romantic from Enchanteur offers a delightful fragrance at just Rs. 487 only!

Image: Amazon.in

Bella Vita Organic | Glam Woman

Much different from the sweet-fruity perfumes for women, Glam Woman from Bella Vita Organic wraps your femininity with an edge. You can grab this Rs. 1000 worthy product at just Rs. 485 from Amazon right now!

Image: Amazon.in 

Miniso | Blissful Bouquet

While we are already fans of all the cute stuff from Miniso, Blissful Bouquet is our new favourite that brings out the subtle freshness and leaves an enchanting trail of fragrances wherever you go for Rs. 360

Image: Amazon.in

Yardley | Morning Dew

These classic and premium floral fragrances give you a scent of exotic English luxury. Priced at Rs. 344, this is the one that reveals a sublime and delicate experience at an affordable price

Image: Amazon.in

Engage | Femme

Want a sophisticated fragrance that’s fruity, earthy and also feminine with an edgy kick? Apply Femme by Engage on pulse points for an intense long-lasting trail. It's now available at just Rs. 289

Image: Amazon.in

HVNLY | Grace

HVNLY Grace Eau de Parfum is a premium daily wear perfume designed to awaken the refined inner goddess in you and feel like you’re in heaven. With 39% off the product, you can now make this your signature fragrance at Rs. 288

Image: Amazon.in

Miniso | Joie Portable

Pocket-friendly perfumes are the ones that’ll make sure you are always ready, fresh and sweet-smelling. Joie from Miniso is a Rs. 200 worth ritualistic solution to everyday awkwardness

Image: Amazon.in

Dolce & Sense | Rose De Damas

An ideal gifting option and a perfect fragrance that makes you feel like a walking rose garden. Shop now at Rs. 499!

Image: Amazon.in

ACO | Jasmine 

This fabric perfume leaves behind an intense trail of mild jasmine fragrance that keeps you lively the whole day long. With 8 percent off, you can now grab this one at Rs. 240

Image: Amazon.in

Bella Vita Organic | Chandan

Who doesn’t love the fragrance of sandalwood? Apart from smelling god and divine, it’ll also leave you with a pleasant and optimistic vibe throughout the day. Shop it now at Rs. 485

Image: Amazon.in

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kangana Ranaut in shades of pink

Click Here