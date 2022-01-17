Shopping
P R Gayathri
AUTHOR
Jan 17, 2022
Perfumes under Rs. 500 for women
Enchanteur | Romantic
The feminine fragrance with a classic blend of Bulgarian roses, Romantic from Enchanteur offers a delightful fragrance at just Rs. 487 only!
Image: Amazon.in
Bella Vita Organic | Glam Woman
Much different from the sweet-fruity perfumes for women, Glam Woman from Bella Vita Organic wraps your femininity with an edge. You can grab this Rs. 1000 worthy product at just Rs. 485 from Amazon right now!
Image: Amazon.in
Miniso | Blissful Bouquet
While we are already fans of all the cute stuff from Miniso, Blissful Bouquet is our new favourite that brings out the subtle freshness and leaves an enchanting trail of fragrances wherever you go for Rs. 360
Image: Amazon.in
Yardley | Morning Dew
These classic and premium floral fragrances give you a scent of exotic English luxury. Priced at Rs. 344, this is the one that reveals a sublime and delicate experience at an affordable price
Image: Amazon.in
Engage | Femme
Want a sophisticated fragrance that’s fruity, earthy and also feminine with an edgy kick? Apply Femme by Engage on pulse points for an intense long-lasting trail. It's now available at just Rs. 289
Image: Amazon.in
HVNLY | Grace
HVNLY Grace Eau de Parfum is a premium daily wear perfume designed to awaken the refined inner goddess in you and feel like you’re in heaven. With 39% off the product, you can now make this your signature fragrance at Rs. 288
Image: Amazon.in
Miniso | Joie Portable
Pocket-friendly perfumes are the ones that’ll make sure you are always ready, fresh and sweet-smelling. Joie from Miniso is a Rs. 200 worth ritualistic solution to everyday awkwardness
Image: Amazon.in
Dolce & Sense | Rose De Damas
An ideal gifting option and a perfect fragrance that makes you feel like a walking rose garden. Shop now at Rs. 499!
Image: Amazon.in
ACO | Jasmine
This fabric perfume leaves behind an intense trail of mild jasmine fragrance that keeps you lively the whole day long. With 8 percent off, you can now grab this one at Rs. 240
Image: Amazon.in
Bella Vita Organic | Chandan
Who doesn’t love the fragrance of sandalwood? Apart from smelling god and divine, it’ll also leave you with a pleasant and optimistic vibe throughout the day. Shop it now at Rs. 485
Image: Amazon.in
