Arpita Sarkar 

Lifestyle

APRIL 10, 2023

Personality Trait Of Each Zodiac Sign

Aries loves to be number one. Naturally, this dynamic fire sign is no stranger to competition. Bold and ambitious, Aries dives headfirst into even the most challenging situations—and they'll make sure they always come out on top

Aries 

Like their celestial spirit animal, Taureans enjoy relaxing in serene, bucolic environments surrounded by soft sounds, soothing aromas, and succulent flavors

Taurus 

Spontaneous, playful, and adorably erratic, Gemini is driven by its insatiable curiosity

Gemini

Cancers are highly intuitive and their psychic abilities manifest in tangible spaces

Cancer

Leo

They are passionate, loyal, and infamously dramatic

Virgos are logical, practical, and systematic in their approach to life

Virgo

Libra is obsessed with symmetry and strives to create equilibrium in all areas of life — especially when it comes to matters of the heart

Libra

Scorpio is a water sign that uses emotional energy as fuel, cultivating powerful wisdom through both the physical and unseen realms

Scorpio

Sagittarians are always on a quest for knowledge

Sagittarius

Capricorn is climbing the mountain straight to the top and knows that patience, perseverance, and dedication is the only way to scale

Capricorn

They are innovative, progressive, and shamelessly revolutionary

Aquarius 

Pisces is the most intuitive, sensitive, and empathetic

Pisces 

