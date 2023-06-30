Heading 3
Personality traits of Cancerians
Cancer is the fourth sign in the zodiac and a crab is its symbol
Fourth Zodiac sign
Image: Pexels
They are one of the most difficult signs to understand. They display a brittle or impervious behaviour which is similar to a crab, hence the symbolism
Image: Pexels
Symbolism
Cancerians are stubborn and possessive of their relationships which makes them extremely protective and devoted to their friends and family
Relationships
Image: Pexels
Cancers are known to be hyper-emotional, temperamental, and spiteful
Emotions
Image: Pexels
Instincts
Image: Pexels
Due to their hyperemotional traits, cancerians are instinctive and can sense mood reactions in others
Image: Pexels
Loyalty
Due to their protective nature towards loved ones, cancerians are loyal and deeply cherish important relationships around them
When cancerians get angry, their emotions can make them insecure and even manipulative at times
Vindictive
Image: Pexels
Cancerians do well in jobs that provide them with a high degree of security with regards to employment and wages
Career
Image: Pexels
Financial decisions
Image: Pexels
Cancerians are great with their money and are diligent with saving and investing their money right
Image: Pexels
As much as cancerians like to spend time with their loved ones, they also enjoy independence and would like to focus on themselves at times
Occasional Independence
