 Nanditha Gururaj

Lifestyle

JUne 30, 2023

Personality traits of Cancerians

Cancer is the fourth sign in the zodiac and a crab is its symbol

Fourth Zodiac sign

Image: Pexels

They are one of the most difficult signs to understand. They display a brittle or impervious behaviour which is similar to a crab, hence the symbolism 

Image: Pexels

Symbolism

Cancerians are stubborn and possessive of their relationships which makes them extremely protective and devoted to their friends and family

Relationships 

Image: Pexels

Cancers are known to be hyper-emotional, temperamental, and spiteful

Emotions

Image: Pexels

Instincts

Image: Pexels

Due to their hyperemotional traits, cancerians are instinctive and can sense mood reactions in others

Image: Pexels

Loyalty

Due to their protective nature towards loved ones, cancerians are loyal and deeply cherish important relationships around them

When cancerians get angry, their emotions can make them insecure and even manipulative at times

Vindictive 

Image: Pexels

Cancerians do well in jobs that provide them with a high degree of security with regards to employment and wages

Career 

Image: Pexels

Financial decisions 

Image: Pexels

Cancerians are great with their money and are diligent with saving and investing their money right 

Image: Pexels

As much as cancerians like to spend time with their loved ones, they also enjoy independence and would like to focus on themselves at times 

Occasional Independence

