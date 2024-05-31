Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

 Lifestyle 

MAY 31, 2024

Phrases that make you a boss woman

Don't say: "Can we do this?
”Say: "Let's get this done”

#1 

Image: pexels

Don't say: "I think we should...
"Say: "We need to..."

#2

Image: pexels

Don't say: "I'm not sure if this will work.
"Say: "Here's how we'll make this work"

#3

Image: pexels

Don't say: "What do you think?
"Say: "Here's my proposal"

#4

Image: pexels

#5

Image: pexels

Don't say: "I hope this is okay.
"Say: "This is the direction we're taking"

Don't say: "Maybe we could try...
"Say: "We will implement..."

#6

Image: pexels

Don't say: "I'll try to...
"Say: "I will..."

#7

Image: pexels

Don't say: "Is it possible to...?
"Say: "Let's make this happen"

#8

Image: pexels

Don't say: "I don't know if...
"Say: "I'm confident that..."

#9

Image: pexels

Don't say: "Could you please...?
"Say: "I need you to..."

#10

Image: pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here