MAY 31, 2024
Phrases that make you a boss woman
Don't say: "Can we do this?
”Say: "Let's get this done”
#1
Don't say: "I think we should...
"Say: "We need to..."
#2
Don't say: "I'm not sure if this will work.
"Say: "Here's how we'll make this work"
#3
Don't say: "What do you think?
"Say: "Here's my proposal"
#4
#5
Don't say: "I hope this is okay.
"Say: "This is the direction we're taking"
Don't say: "Maybe we could try...
"Say: "We will implement..."
#6
Don't say: "I'll try to...
"Say: "I will..."
#7
Don't say: "Is it possible to...?
"Say: "Let's make this happen"
#8
Don't say: "I don't know if...
"Say: "I'm confident that..."
#9
Don't say: "Could you please...?
"Say: "I need you to..."
#10
