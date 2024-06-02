Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

june 02, 2024

Phrases to destroy anyone's ego

I'm not mad; I'm just losing interest

#1

Image Source: Pexels

It's okay; I accepted the bare minimum anyway

#2

Image Source: Pexels

If I'm too much for you, you're just not enough

#3

Image Source: Pexels

You're nothing but a disappointment wrapped in false promises

#4

Image Source: Pexels

You never seem to learn from your mistakes

#5

Image Source: Pexels

I can't believe I wasted my time on someone as pathetic as you

Image Source: Pexels

#6

I'm starting to question why I bother with you

#7

Image Source: Pexels

I don't know why I thought you could handle this 

#8

Image Source: Pexels

You're not just a failure; you're a walking example of incompetence

#9

Image Source: Pexels

It's like you're allergic to success; you always manage to screw things up

#10

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here