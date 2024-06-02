Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
june 02, 2024
Phrases to destroy anyone's ego
I'm not mad; I'm just losing interest
#1
It's okay; I accepted the bare minimum anyway
#2
If I'm too much for you, you're just not enough
#3
You're nothing but a disappointment wrapped in false promises
#4
You never seem to learn from your mistakes
#5
I can't believe I wasted my time on someone as pathetic as you
#6
I'm starting to question why I bother with you
#7
I don't know why I thought you could handle this
#8
You're not just a failure; you're a walking example of incompetence
#9
It's like you're allergic to success; you always manage to screw things up
#10
