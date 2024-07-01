Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

july 01, 2024

Phrases to end a conversation Politely 

It was great seeing you

#1

It's been good talking with you

#2

I'm in a bit of a hurry, sorry

#3

Sorry, I've got to go

#4

Sorry, I need to catch my bus

#5

I should really head off now

#6

I must be going now unfortunately

#7

I have to rush off but let's catch up soon

#8

I better let you go now

#9

I won't keep you any longer

#10

