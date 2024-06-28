Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
june 28, 2024
Phrases to make him or her regret leaving you
I never thought someone who meant so much to me could cause this much pain. My heart feels heavy with disappointment
#1
Image Source: Pexels
I never imagined you’d be the reason for my tears. I thought we understood each other better
#2
Image Source: Pexels
Remember when you promised never to hurt me? I keep thinking about that, wondering where things went wrong
#3
Image Source: Pexels
Every time I close my eyes, I see the moment you let me down. The hurt is deeper than you might realize
#4
Image Source: Pexels
I poured my heart into our relationship, only to have it shattered by actions I never expected from you
Image Source: Pexels
#5
I felt a pain I never knew existed until now. It’s hard to see someone I care so much about be the cause
#6
Image Source: Pexels
Every laugh we shared feels like a distant memory now. I can’t believe we’re at this point
#7
Image Source: Pexels
I keep replaying what happened, wishing things had gone differently. It feels like a part of me is lost
#8
Image Source: Pexels
#9
Image Source: Pexels
You were the last person I thought could ever hurt me this way. It’s tough to accept
The silence from you is louder than words. It makes me wonder if I ever really mattered to you
#10
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.