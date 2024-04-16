Heading 3

Phrases you should say to your children

You are a treasure trove of dreams and aspirations 

#1

Your smile is a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day 

#2

You are a superhero with the power to make a difference 

#3

We all love you and Proud of you 

#4

You are a twinkling star in our little universe 

#5

I see you working and learning every day

#6

I know you can handle it

#7

#8

I believe in you, you will make it one day 

#9

You can do it better than I can

#10

You helped me to get through this quicker 

